Sperm Smoothie Is Coronavirus’ Vaccine? Tracy Kiss Claims She Is Fighting Off COVID-19 by Swallowing Boyfriend’s Semen Daily!

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has brought the earth to a standstill. The uncertainty factor about the killer disease makes it worse. Medical researchers and scientists are studying extensively to find a way to protect against the deadly virus. But in the meantime, many are making claims of finding cures and solutions to fight off coronavirus. We witnessed US President Donald Trump throw the cat among the pigeons by suggesting to inject disinfectant as COVID-19 treatment. It had to be debunked by disinfectant manufacturers. And adding to the series of fake health advice is drinking sperm smoothies! It is given by UK body-builder Tracy Kiss, who is notoriously famous for consuming semen for immunity.

Tracy has made serious claims about 'fighting off coronavirus' with smoothies made from "nature's multivitamin". The 32-year-old who is the mother of two children claims herself of 'being a bodybuilding professional, fitness influencer and journalist promoting all aspects of health' suggests drinking sperm smoothies has helped her keep coronavirus at bay. According to The Sun reports, Buckinghamshire-resident has been ingesting her boyfriend's semen either "directly" or by adding in smoothies! Does Coronavirus Has pH Value of 5.5-8.5 & Can Be Cured by Eating 'Alkaline' Fruits Like Lemon, Mango and Orange? Know the Truth Behind Viral WhatsApp Message and Correct pH Values of Fruits.

"People are stocking up on pasta, but really it's about looking at your health and looking at what goes in your body," Tracy said. Going gaga over the "secret ingredient" the self-claimed health-blogger is urging everyone to try semen smoothies to fend off coronavirus scare. She is quoted saying, "It's nature's multivitamin, and it's there, it's natural, it's free. It's everything you need in one daily dose. It's a really normal part of my life - it contains a lot of nutrients, vitamins and minerals."

But what do the health experts have to say about Tracy Kiss' semen smoothies fighting off coronavirus claims? Dr Sarah Jarvis was quoted by The Sun stating, "There are hundreds of myths out there about how to protect yourself against Covid-19. Most of them are exactly that – myths." She goes on adding, "The idea of drinking semen doesn't have the slightest nugget of science behind it and is frankly extremely worrying." Further on the topic, the doctor said, "There is absolutely no benefit to drinking semen from one known 'donor' even when you know everything about their sexual history. But if you are taking in semen from more than one person, you would run the risk of sexually transmitted infections as well."

The doctor emphasised on listening to random health advice. She reiterated that handwashing and using sanitiser remain the best defence against coronavirus. "There are clear ways you can protect yourself, and they are the messages we are giving out constantly – thorough handwashing, using 60 per cent plus sanitiser gel when soap and water aren't available and avoiding contact with others as much as possible." She concluded by saying, "Please don't listen to any other nonsense."

Well, it is vital for all of us to not fall for fake medical advice that keeps on coming from novices and self-proclaimed bloggers. Listen to the health experts who remain our best bet in protecting ourselves from coronavirus. Stay home, listen to authenticated coronavirus protection tips from health experts.