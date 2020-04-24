Don't Inject Dettol Liquid Into Your Veins to Treat Coronavirus! Disinfectant Manufacturer Issues Warning Statement After Donald Trump's Bizarre Suggestion

Don't Inject Dettol Liquid into Your Viens to Treat Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Youtube)

Do NOT in any circumstances *and we can't stress this enough* inject Dettol or any other disinfectant into your veins as a treatment method for coronavirus! And not just us, this urge has been made by the company that makes Dettol. It is 2020 and they still have to issue statements that urge people not inject disinfectant to treat COVID-19. This comes after Donald Trump said "it would be interesting to check that" about injecting some kind of disinfectant into the body. Donald Trump's latest press conference is going viral because the US president used the reference of researchers studying the effects of disinfectants on the virus, to wonder "if they could be injected into people, saying the virus". "Does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that", he said. Dettol Knew About Coronavirus (COVID-19) Beforehand? Here's Truth from the Company About the Viral Image Claiming 'Disinfectant Kills Coronavirus'.

US president noted that it would be "interesting" of inserting disinfectant into patients' bodies could help and also called it "almost a cleaning." However, Dettol and Lysol companies acted responsibly here and issued a statement saying that the disinfectant liquid shouldn't be injected into the veins. Disinfectant manufacturer RB for Dettol and Lysol brands issued a statement saying: "Due to recent speculation and social media activity, RB has been asked whether internal administration of disinfectants may be appropriate for investigation or use as a treatment for coronavirus. "As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route)."

Check Out This Tweet:

The makers of Dettol have had to issue a press release saying you shouldn't inject its products into your veins pic.twitter.com/JTYtlhMJ7D — Tom Knowles (@tkbeynon) April 24, 2020

Check Out The Donald Trump's Press Conference Video Where He Speaks About "Disinfectant Injections":

As soon as the video went viral, there was chaos on social media. Donald Trump was slammed for suggesting that "disinfectant injections" could in any way help treat coronavirus. The US President didn't stop there but also wondered whether it was possible to shine ultraviolet rays "inside the body". Reckitt Benckiser (RB, RB.L)'s stern advice to consumers said that it had a responsibility to help with "myth-busting."