Does Coronavirus Has pH Value of 5.5-8.5 & Can Be Cured by Eating 'Alkaline' Fruits Like Lemon, Mango and Orange? Know the Truth Behind Viral WhatsApp Message and Correct pH Values of Fruits

Screenshot of fake WhatsApp value

A WhatsApp message, which is going viral, claimed that the pH level of coronavirus varies from 5.5 to 8.5 and can be cured by eating 'alkaline' fruits including mango, orange and lemon. Attributing to Journal of Virology and Antiviral Research, the message claimed that to beat the deadly virus, and people need to have food having more alkaline content in their food to beat the virus. The message also mentioned the pH level of various fruits. Fact Check: Amit Shah Tested Positive For Coronavirus? Here's The Truth Behind The Fake News Image Going Viral.

LatestLY fact-checked the details. It was found out that the Message was fake. Scientists denied the claim that coronavirus has a pH level between 5.5 -8. As per the directive of the World Health Organisation (WHO), the deadly virus spreads only through sneezing and coughing. The organisation, therefore, advised people to maintain social distancing.

The Message also mentioned the wrong pH valued of various fruits, including lemon, avocado, pineapple, mango and orange. These are not alakline but acidic fruits. In the message, the pH level of avocado is mentioned as 15.6, but any food item cannot have pH more than 14. Meanwhile, in the message, the pH of lemon as 9.0, but the actual pH of the fruit is 2.0-2.6. Fact Check: Coronavirus to Infect 40 Crore Indians by July End? Viral Report Turns Out to be Fake News.

Here is the Fake Message:

"This is to inform you that the pH for coronavirus varies from 5.5 to 8.5.

*RESEARCH: JOURNAL OF VIROLOGY & ANTIVIRAL RESEARCH,*

All we need to do, to beat coronavirus, we need to take more of alkaline foods that are above the above pH level of the Virus.

Some of which are:

Lemon - 9.9pH

Lime - 8.2pH

Avocado - 15.6pH

Garlic - 13.2pH

Mango - 8.7pH

Tangerine - 8.5pH

Pineapple - 12.7pH

Dandelion - 22.7pH

Orange - 9.2pH

Increase your intake of the above to help boost your immune system. Do not keep this information to yourself only. Pass it to all your family and friends."

LatestLY has concluded that the Message is fake.

Here are the original pH levels of the fruits mentioned in the ‘Fake Message:

Fruits pH Level Lemon 2.2-2-4 Lime 1.8 - 2.0 Avocado 6.3 - 6.6 Garlic 5.8 Mango 5.8 - 6.0 Tangerine 3.9 Pineapple 3.20-4.00 Dandelion Can grow in Soil with pH of 4.2 to 8 Orange 3.0 - 4.0

LatestLY advises people not to believe such fake messages and not to spread the misinformation. People should trust only official statement released by the Health Ministry and the WHO. To get latest updates on coronavirus, follow LatestLY.

