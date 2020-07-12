Indian-origin Google and Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai celebrates his 48th birthday on July 12. Pichai Sundararajan, popularly known as Sundar Pichai s an Indian-American business executive. Pichai was born in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. The Google CEO had a net worth of around USD 600 Million, according to celebritynetworth.com. Pichai is one of the world’s richest corporate executives.

Pichai joined Google in 2004, where he led the product management and innovation efforts for a suite of Google's client software products, including Google Chrome and Chrome OS. On March 13, 2013, Pichai added Android to the list of Google products that he oversaw. Android was formerly managed by Andy Rubin. Pichai was selected to become the next CEO of Google on August 10, 2015. Happy Birthday Sundar Pichai: Here Are Some Inspiring Quotes From The Google CEO Who Turns 47.

Sundar Pichai reportedly received more than USD one billion in total compensation and potential earnings, pre-tax between 2015 and 2020. According to reports, Pichai earned USD 100 million in 2015 as salary and other forms of remunerations. In December 2019, he reportedly received a pay hike, and with this, his base salary was raised to USD 2 million from USD 650,000. His gross salary mostly made up of share grants. In 2014, the Google CEO got restricted stock worth about USD 250 million. Donald Trump 74th Birthday: Details on Net Worth of The US President.

Pichai is a silver medalist in metallurgical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur. In 1995, he had received a scholarship to study M.S. in engineering and materials science at the Stanford University. He also holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania where he was named a Siebel Scholar and a Palmer Scholar.

