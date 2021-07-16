In the crazy, fast paced world we live in, it can be difficult to remember what’s really important in this life; making an impact. We often hear of businesses making their mission and vision centred around the impact they can make on the world, which is a positive sign for the direction we’re heading. Most of us wish to leave behind a legacy that's remembered for generations to come, primarily as a testament to our life's work - which is exactly what Karolina Hobson, and the other inspiring individuals have done to comprise the much anticipated book, I.M.P.A.C.T.

I.M.P.A.C.T. was co-written by author Jen Du Plessis, Karolina Hobson and 30 other thought leaders, with an aim to inspire people with powerful acronyms for cognitive thinking. Already a national best-seller in 3 categories, I.M.P.A.C.T. provides readers with unique insights into the minds of these experts, with an abundance of knowledge to soak in and apply to our day-to-day lives.

Earning her part in the book through a well-established and highly successful career, Karolina Hobson is a marketing, SEO and business development expert, who’s passion lies in scaling businesses and helping others to do the same. She's also a regular contributor for several reputable business publications, including Forbes, Fast Company, and Newsweek.

Most recently, Karolina has been finalizing her own book: T.H.I.N, Rich, and Happy. Where she shares her experience from 15 years in sales, social media, and leadership. Karolina is positioned as a celebrated expert in her field; delivering solutions for brands, media, marketing, sales, public relations and more for her thousands of clients personally and as part of her corporate roles.

Karolina is a big believer that if you want to make it far in life, you must be willing to invest in yourself. “Just like you would invest time, money and energy into growing a garden, your own garden of professional and self-mastery comes from the same inputs, and to see your own business flourish, you need to be willing to invest to see the returns” Karolina explains.

Raised by an immigrant mother, who set her up for success, by showing her everything is possible, Karolina has learned and invested in her T.H.I.N - Tribe, Health, Intuition, and Network, to find herself rich and happy.

Karolina’s feature in I.M.P.A.C.T. is testament to her life’s work and mission, to be Thin, Rich and Happy - and to help others to do the same. Grab your copy of I.M.P.A.C.T. on July 15 to learn from Karolina and the other amazing individuals taking part, so that you can go and make your own impact in the world.