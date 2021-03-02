Art speaks where words are unable to explain. It’s a freedom where artists are able to bend things most people see as a straight line. Contemporary art challenges us. It can broaden horizons and it asks us to think beyond the limit of unconventional wisdom. It is an exhilarating journey that has been recorded and immortalized. Cathy Breslaw’s journey as a contemporary artist has been a roller coaster ride, a fractious expedition that has not only gained recognition but is destined to stand the test of time.

Breslaw has been revered for her contemporary artworks reflective of how ‘life’ happens around her. She developed a fascination for the familiarity of daily activities, imbibing them with meaning and turning it into the foundation of all her art practice. What fueled her desire to continue was her experiments with ideas and materials in the process of art-making and the end result . This act was the first of many that sparked Breslaw’s interest in contemporary art forms. Her unique ability to involve material things be it fabrics, commercial materials, and numerous textures are what intrigues her the most.

After the completion of her masters degree in painting, gaining substantial experience drove Cathy to participate in exhibitions and contributing to the press. Even after embarking in a commercial career, Cathy didn’t let go of her spark, and continued to embrace her individuality, merging it with her life experiences and siphoning all that into her work, carving out the mental, physical and emotional space. Her art reveals a powerful sense of individuality that reaches across borders – a message that resonates today and is perhaps more important than ever.

Breslaw, in her career, has participated in multiple solo exhibitions in museums, college and university galleries, art centers, and commercial galleries. She believes that this gave her the chance to share and educate the public, raising awareness via her imagery and art. She has organized student workshops, gave lectures,student portfolio reviews and has judged exhibitions. Breslaw is dedicated to bringing the subtle tiny things we all experience and that we often miss to life through the medium of art and expression. In pursuit of her life goal, Breslaw has contributed abundantly to multiple magazines and authored books that have been largely acclaimed.

The paramount pleasure in witnessing how a piece of work unfolds after the devout efforts and perplexity is hands down incomparable. The main source of inspiration for Breslaw is traveling and exploring, witnessing moments pass by, and documenting them. For her, art is not merely her profession but a way of life. It is completely intertwined with her personality, and how exactly she views the world. She highlights the things that unite us as human beings, despite the “imaginary border” between the physical and the emotional. These life events are framed by the artist in such a way that they can almost be heard.

There is a kind of weight from generations—that you haven't experienced events directly, but that experience is something that's inherited, and you have to work through it. Individuality comes from experience and perception, the culmination of which with expression is what Breslaw believes drove her to turn her passion into art-making.

Breslaw shares, “My art is completely intertwined with who I am as a person, and how I view the world. Making art is a touchstone for healing and rejuvenation and connection to the universe big and small.”

As the art climate continues to evolve it is clear that it will require initiative and hard work from those who wish to stay on top. One thing is for sure, however the space changes, it is certain that Cathy Breslaw will be there, leading the charge.