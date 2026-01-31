Mumbai, January 31: Today, January 31, Sunetra Pawar made history by being sworn in as the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Elected unanimously as the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislative faction, the 62-year-old Rajya Sabha MP steps into the frontline of state politics following the sudden passing of her husband, Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash earlier this week. While she has long been a foundational figure in the Pawar family's social and educational initiatives, her elevation marks a definitive shift from backroom strategist to a central executive leader.

Sunetra Pawar Family Tree and Early Life

Born on October 18, 1963, in Ter, located in the Dharashiv (formerly Osmanabad) district, Sunetra Pawar (née Patil) hails from a family with deep political and agricultural roots. Sunetra Pawar Oath Ceremony: Ajit Pawar’s Wife Sworn In As First Woman Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Father: Her father, Bajirao Patil, was a prominent local politician and agriculturist.

Brother: Her brother is Padamsinh Bajirao Patil, a veteran political figure who served as a former State Minister and Lok Sabha MP.

Education: She completed her Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) from S.B. Arts and Commerce College in Aurangabad (now Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) in 1983.

Sunetra Pawar married Ajit Pawar in December 1985, bridging two of the most influential political dynasties in Western Maharashtra.

The Next Generation: Meet Children of Sunetra Pawar

Sunetra and the late Ajit Pawar have two sons, both of whom have begun their own journeys in public and professional life:

Parth Pawar: The elder son, a B.Com graduate from Mumbai, made his political debut in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Maval. He continues to be a key strategist for the party's youth wing.

Jay Pawar: The younger son has primarily focused on the family’s business interests and local constituency management in Baramati, maintaining a lower public profile than his brother.

Sunetra Pawar's Transition from Social Work to Active Politics

For nearly four decades, Sunetra Pawar - referred to affectionately as "Vahini" (sister-in-law) by locals - was the primary caretaker of the Baramati constituency while her husband managed state-level affairs. Her political journey officially accelerated in 2024 when she contested the Baramati Lok Sabha seat against her sister-in-law, Supriya Sule. Although she lost that contest, she was subsequently elected to the Rajya Sabha in June 2024. Beyond the ballot, she is the founder of the Environmental Forum of India (EFOI) and a trustee of Vidya Pratishthan, an educational conglomerate serving over 25,000 students. Who Was Ajit Pawar? Biography, Family Tree, and Political Journey of NCP Leader.

Current Political Standing

As the newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister, Sunetra Pawar faces the task of consolidating the NCP faction and maintaining the family’s grip on the Baramati stronghold. Sources suggest she may soon resign from her Rajya Sabha seat to contest a state assembly bypoll, ensuring her seat in the Maharashtra Legislature within the mandatory six-month window.

