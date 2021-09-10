Therapist Donielle Fagan recently released her heartwarming children’s book, My Feelings Are Okay, a short guide that helps young readers engage with their emotions in a healthy way. Fagan was inspired to write by the birth of her son. She hopes that her work will empower caregivers to teach children effective coping strategies from an early age.

My Feelings Are Okay is a roadmap to showing children that even “negative” feelings like anger, sadness, and fear are perfectly normal. Fagan also suggests coping mechanisms that match each emotion. This book builds a strong foundation for continuing development and building life skills in incremental stages. By emphasizing that feelings of all kinds are natural, My Feelings Are Okay challenges the social stigma against “heavier” emotions such as anger.

Although intended for toddlers and young adolescents, Fagan’s work can benefit children of all ages. Older siblings or friends may enjoy being involved, providing caregivers with an opportunity for a group discussion. My Feelings Are Okay is also a perfect addition to classroom or childcare settings, where adults are available to guide children through key takeaways.

In her work, Fagan draws upon her professional and personal experiences to share practical exercises that teach children how to regulate their emotions. Reviewers praise Fagan’s ability to write to a child’s level and condense complicated ideas into a simple, easy-to-understand format. With a stunning cover and beautiful graphics, My Feelings Are Okay is sure to capture the attention of even the most reluctant readers.

As children learn to adjust to changing norms in a period of great uncertainty, Fagan’s work is especially timely and necessary. Mental health begins at an early age, and there’s no better alternative than My Feelings Are Okay.

Donielle Fagan has been writing children’s books for over 10 years. As both a mother and a therapist, she has a wealth of experience in teaching children how to develop sustainable coping techniques. When she isn’t writing, Fagan enjoys spending time with her family and trying new recipes. She lives and writes in Atlanta.

My Feelings Are Okay is available for purchase on Amazon or wherever books are sold.