A Curious Traveller Abdullah Almanna Is Backpacker by Choice!

Abdullah Almann (Photo Creduts: File Image)

Abdullah Almanna is one of those people who move out of their comfort zone to travel the world. A Public accountant by profession Abdullah Almannah shuttle between his busy corporate life and passion to explore a different part of the globe with much ease than you can think of. He credits this ease to his perfect planning ability which he has acquired from his corporate experience. Abdullah Almanna who works with Big Four accounting firm has travelled to more than 30 countries so far which include USA, Italy, Spain, Holland, Canada, Belgium, Colombia, UK and many more, sometimes for his professional commitments and other times for leisure.

While people travel for different reasons like adventure, religious purposes, exploring new places, it is the keen desire to learn new languages and exploring history and culture of different parts of the world that motivates him to travel more. A Polyglot who can speak many languages like Spanish. English and Arabic he spent a large part of his travelling time learning languages from locals and exploring history and culture of those places through the eyes of local people. For our readers’ knowledge, Abdullah Almanna has learnt the Spanish language for 9 months in Madrid and 3 months in Colombia and can fluently speak like natives. He also loves to create bonding with the people he meets during his tours.

Asking about his best travel experience Abdullah Almanna informs that though there are many, he particularly enjoyed his stay in Colombia as it has a very different and challenging environment and culture and one needs a little time to adapt with it. It challenges my comfort zone and after travelling for so many countries now he wants to explore South America for the same reason that South America is a very different region altogether than what we are used to, it will definitely give an opportunity to know and learn a different culture that I have already seen or understood.

Amid COVID-19 outbreak Abdullah Almanna is also staying at home like most of us but he says that “This is the best time to plan your next travel in advance as most of the tour providers and agencies are providing huge discounts on air fares, private jets, hotel stays, cruises and more. In addition to many benefits coming from converting credit card miles and other special loyalty benefits.”

Before working for Big Four he has also worked with charitable organizations ‘One Hand’ and ‘Give 2 Gain’. During his tenure in Ernst & Young, he visited Tanzania for a fundraising event, he termed that time as one of the lifetime experiences.