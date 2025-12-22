During the latest season of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss, Tanya Mittal was one name everyone was talking about. Whether it was her overly sensitive behaviour or her big talks about her lavish lifestyle, fans could never ignore her presence - and that’s a fact. The lifestyle influencer and spiritual storyteller ended up as the show as the fourth runner-up of Bigg Boss 19. ’Bigg Boss 19’s Tanya Mittal Returns Home to Gwalior After Finale; Breaks Down on Meeting Parents, Says She Avoided Using Father’s Name for Attention on the Show (Watch Video).

Tanya was quite vocal about her luxurious lifestyle and never shied away from talking about the advanced environment in which she lived, including having an in-house lift to transport food across floors. While onlookers were initially sceptical of her bold claims, recent footage circulating on social media has confirmed some of her seemingly exaggerated statements.

Tanya Mittal’s Kitchen Lift Claim True?

After the conclusion of Bigg Boss 19, Tanya Mittal shared several videos of her homecoming in Gwalior. Among the long list of claims she made inside the show was that she had a lift for distributing plates inside her home to send food smoothly throughout the house.

Tanya Mittal’s Grand Homecoming in Gwalior – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Mittal (@tanyamittalofficial)

In a recent video posted on the Instagram account of News Pinch in collaboration with Tanya Mittal, the Bigg Boss fame was seen discussing her infamous kitchen lift. The video begins with footage from her time in Bigg Boss 19, where Tanya can be seen explaining that she has a lift inside a cupboard in her house kitchen. Whenever something is kept inside the lift, the food is transported to the required floor, leaving the housemates shocked.

Not just the housemates, even we were also shocked to hear this. However, the latest video proof from News Pinch confirms her claims. In the latter part of the video, a family member of Tanya Mittal introduces a cupboard-type structure inside their kitchen, which, when opened, leads to a metal door that is actually a lift. The family member then explains how the lift effectively transports food throughout their large house. ‘Where Did the Haters Go?’: Fans React As ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Fame Tanya Mittal Gives a Grand Tour of Her Gwalior Home Theatre, Luxury Cars and Mansion, Silencing Trolls (View Post).

A Sneak Peek at Tanya Mittal's Much-Talked-About Kitchen Lift

View this post on Instagram A post shared by News Pinch (@thenewspinch)

So, the kitchen lift claim is indeed real. These were just snippets from Tanya Mittal’s home tour. The complete video will be uploaded on the YouTube channel of News Pinch on December 23, 2025, at 10:30 am. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt’s Friendship Cracks as Spitting Incident Sparks Heated Fight (Watch Video).

Tanya Mittal on Her Lavish Lifestyle Choices

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Tanya Mittal opened up about the backlash she received during her time inside the BB 19 house. She said that while people might have different opinions, they just couldn't ignore her. She said, "I've always been straightforward about who I am. I've come from a family where I've grown up with certain habits and comforts, and I don't see why that should be questioned. If I choose to spend on myself or maintain a particular lifestyle, its because I can, that doesn't make me pretentious."

