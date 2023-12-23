Celebrating Christmas and New Year by visiting festive destinations around the world is a magical experience that immerses travellers in the enchanting spirit of the season. European cities like Vienna, with its dazzling Christmas markets and classical concerts, or Strasbourg, known as the "Capital of Christmas," offer a fairy-tale ambience with beautifully adorned streets and historic architecture. Top Travel Destinations of 2023: From Vietnam to Switzerland, 10 Places That Were on Majority of Indians' Wishlist.

For a winter wonderland, Reykjavik in Iceland provides the chance to witness the mesmerizing Northern Lights. Alternatively, New York City's Times Square hosts the iconic ball drop on New Year's Eve, attracting revellers from all corners of the globe. Whether it's the charming Christmas markets in Germany, the luminous decorations in Tokyo, or the festive atmosphere in cities like Paris or London, each destination adds its unique charm to the joyous celebrations, creating unforgettable memories for travellers seeking a holiday season filled with cultural richness and festive cheer. As you celebrate Christmas and New Year 2024, we at LatestLY, have compiled a list of places you can visit for the festive celebrations.

1. Strasbourg, France

Known as the "Capital of Christmas," Strasbourg transforms into a magical wonderland during the holiday season. The city's Christmas markets are famous, featuring festive lights, charming stalls, and a festive atmosphere. The beautiful Strasbourg Cathedral adds to the enchanting ambience.

2. New York City, USA

The iconic Times Square New Year's Eve celebration in New York City is a global spectacle, with the famous ball drop and a massive gathering of people from around the world. The city is also adorned with dazzling Christmas lights, and attractions like Rockefeller Centre’s Christmas Tree and ice skating rink add to the holiday spirit.

3. Reykjavik, Iceland

Experience a unique Christmas and New Year celebration in Reykjavik, where the winter landscape is complemented by the Northern Lights. Enjoy traditional Icelandic holiday festivities, thermal baths, and the chance to witness a spectacular fireworks display on New Year's Eve.

4. Tokyo, Japan

While Christmas isn't a traditional Japanese holiday, Tokyo embraces festive decorations and illuminations, creating a magical atmosphere. For New Year's celebrations, visit the Meiji Shrine for the traditional "hatsumode" (the first shrine visit of the year) and enjoy the city's vibrant countdown events.

5. Sydney, Australia

Sydney is renowned for its spectacular New Year's Eve fireworks display over the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House. The festivities include a range of events, parties, and celebrations, making it one of the most sought-after destinations to ring in the New Year.

These locations offer diverse cultural experiences and festive atmospheres, making them wonderful places to create lasting memories during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Wishing everyone Merry Christmas 2023 and Happy New Year 2024!

