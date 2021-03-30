The Tulip Festival is celebrated in the month of April every year in Srinagar which is organized by the Kashmir Tourism Board. You will be surprised to know that the famous Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden is the largest tulip garden in Asia. The Tulip Festival is celebrated for a month every year by the Department of Floriculture, which works hard throughout the year. Tulip Garden in Jammu and Kashmir To Open for Visitors From Tomorrow, PM Narendra Modi Shares Beautiful Pictures.

Spread over 12 hectares in the Daman range of the Zabarwan ranges, this botanical garden is very beautiful. This year, 1.5 million tulips have been planted in the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden. The tulip garden was established in 2008. Millions of tourists come from various countries to see this garden.

Kashmir's Tulip Festival 2021 Dates

March-end and early April are considered the best time to visit the Tulip gardens. The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden is opened every year for one month (April). Any changes in the dates can be checked on the website of Kashmir Tourism.

Open Hours: 9am to 7pm Mon-Sun.

9am to 7pm Mon-Sun. Entry Fee: INR50 for adults and INR25 for children

How to reach

Srinagar is connected to all major cities by air and road. If you want to travel by rail then there is a rail facility up to Jammu, then you have to go by road.

Travel Tips

Currently, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you must check the website for any changes according to the rules of gathering in public places. Otherwise, although the entire country gets very hot in the month of April, the weather in Kashmir remains pleasant. Sometimes there remains a possibility of rain. The temperature normally goes very low, so travel with the arrangements accordingly. However, it is always advised to check the weather conditions before leaving.

SinceKashmir Valley has seen a long period of Mughals, the effect of landscape architecture is seen on the gardens here. The terrace garden is considered to be a special part of demonstration horticulture. Nishat Bagh and Shalimar Gardens and Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden here is also built on the same structure.

It takes about 10 months to prepare this garden. The garden remains open for a month after which the exercise to remodel the garden for the next season begins. When the garden is closed to the public after the festival, then the exercise of saving one tulip bulb carefully is started. They are not only saved according to different colours and variety but are also carefully stored in cold storage so as not to spoil them until the next season. All this work is done under the supervision of experts of the Floriculture Department.

