Mumbai, January 6: Gold rate across India saw a significant uptick on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, as geopolitical tensions in South America and strong safe-haven demand pushed the precious metal toward new milestones. In major metropolitan areas, 24-carat gold is trading near the INR 1,38,230 mark, while 22-carat gold has climbed past INR 1,27,610 per ten grams. Check the current gold rates in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram. Gold Rate Today, January 5, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Cities.

City-specific rates reflected regional variations across the country. In Delhi, 24-carat gold was priced at INR 1,38,380, while Chennai recorded a higher rate of INR 1,39,210. In Mumbai and Kolkata, the price remained steady at the national average of INR 1,38,230. Gold Rate Today, January 4, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Cities.

Gold Rate Today, January 6, 2026:

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Delhi INR 1,26,860 INR 1,38,380 Mumbai INR 1,27,610 INR 1,38,230 Chennai INR 1,27,610 INR 1,39,210 Hyderabad INR 1,27,610 INR 1,38,230 Bengaluru INR 1,27,610 INR 1,38,230 Ahmedabad INR 1,27,610 INR 1,38,230 Kolkata INR 1,27,610 INR 1,38,230 Srinagar INR 1,26,860 INR 1,38,380 Jodhpur INR 1,27,400 INR 1,38,970 Jaipur INR 1,27,400 INR 1,38,970 Bhopal INR 1,27,300 INR 1,38,870 Lucknow INR 1,27,300 INR 1,38,870 Noida INR 1,27,300 INR 1,38,870 Ghaziabad INR 1,27,300 INR 1,38,870 Gurugram INR 1,27,300 INR 1,38,870

The uptick follows a dramatic surge in international markets. Spot gold rose 2.7% to reach USD 4,444.52 per ounce, fueled by the recent US military operation in Venezuela. Analysts suggest that the capture of Nicolas Maduro has reignited fears of regional instability, prompting a global rush into bullion as a hedge against risk.

Gold Rate Today: Market Background

Gold prices have maintained a "rising" trend throughout early 2026. Just ten days ago, on December 25, 2025, the average 24-carat gold price was approximately INR 1,39,540, briefly touching all-time highs before seeing a slight correction and subsequent rally this week.

Retail prices in cities like Chennai and Hyderabad remain slightly higher due to local taxes and differing jewelry association rates. Experts suggest that if the U.S. Federal Reserve maintains its current stance on interest rates amidst the Venezuela conflict, gold could test the USD 4,900 per ounce mark by the end of the year.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2026 08:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).