Ladha Dhar Emerges As Udhampur's Premier Winter Paradise; 5 Reasons To Visit ‘Small Kashmir’ As Offbeat Spot Witnesses Fresh Snowfall

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Udhampur, February 2: As heavy winter snow blankets the higher reaches of the Shivalik range, the relatively unexplored landscape of Ladha Dhar in Chenani, Udhampur, has emerged as a top-tier destination for nature lovers seeking "pure white gold". Traditionally overshadowed by famous hill stations like Patnitop, Ladha Dhar is witnessing a significant surge in tourism this February.

Recent infrastructural developments, including a critical road project under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), have transformed what was once a difficult trek into an accessible drive, allowing families and enthusiasts to enjoy the pristine, pollution-free snow that has become a hallmark of the region. Vande Bharat Conquers Winter Chill! Semi-High-Speed Train From Katra to Srinagar Passes Through Snow-Covered Tracks Amid Fresh Snowfall (Watch Video).

Tourists Are Flocking to Ladha Dhar for Its Pristine ‘Virgin’ Snow

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Five Reasons to Visit Ladha Dhar This Winter

Untouched and Pristine Snowfall

Unlike more commercialized slopes, Ladha Dhar offers "virgin snow" that remains clean and white for longer periods. Local visitors and tourists from across the country have described the area as a "small Kashmir," noting that the lack of heavy commercial traffic has preserved the environment’s natural purity.

Enhanced Road Connectivity

One of the primary drivers of the 2026 tourism boom is the newly completed PMGSY road. Previously, reaching the heights of Ladha Dhar required a rigorous trek, limiting the destination to seasoned hikers. Today, the area is easily reachable by car, making it a viable day-trip option for families and elderly travelers.

A Trekker’s and Photographer’s Haven

For adventure seekers, Ladha Dhar serves as a gateway to several scenic trails. One can trek toward Patnitop, Nathatop, or Sanasar from here, or visit the nearby Sankhpal Devta shrine. The vast, snow-covered meadows provide a panoramic 360-degree view of the mountains, offering a perfect backdrop for eco-tourism and landscape photography.

Cultural and Spiritual Significance

The meadow is home to the famous Sankri Devta Temple, a revered local Hindu deity. Visitors can experience the unique culture of the local Gujjar communities who inhabit the region. The blend of spiritual tranquility and nomadic lifestyle offers a deep cultural immersion that is often missing from more modern tourist hubs.

Proximity to Regional Hotspots

Located roughly 16 km from Udhampur city and close to Chenani and Panchari, Ladha Dhar allows tourists to diversify their itinerary. Visitors often combine their trip with visits to the Krimchi Temples or the nearby hill station of Panchari, which has also seen its first major snowfall of the season. Jammu and Kashmir: Heavy Snowfall Forces Closure of Srinagar-Jammu Highway, Hundreds of Vehicles Stranded in Udhampur (Watch Video).

Boosting the Local Economy

The sudden influx of tourists has provided a much-needed boost to local businesses and residents who rely on seasonal tourism. Local officials have noted that the "Saras Mela 2026" and other regional initiatives are helping to promote Udhampur's offbeat destinations. However, authorities have advised visitors to follow safety guidelines and check for slippery road conditions before traveling to higher altitudes.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2026 08:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).