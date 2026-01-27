Udhampur, January 27: The strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) has been closed for vehicular traffic in both directions following heavy snowfall near the high-altitude Navyug Tunnel and continuous rainfall across Udhampur district, officials said on Tuesday. The suspension of traffic has left hundreds of vehicles stranded at multiple locations, with a major buildup reported at the Jakhani check naka in Udhampur.

Authorities said snowfall near the Navyug Tunnel and slippery road conditions in the Banihal sector made travel unsafe, forcing traffic officials to halt movement to prevent accidents and congestion. In addition to snowfall, persistent rainfall in the lower reaches of Udhampur further worsened driving conditions. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Udhampur, Pankaj Sudan, told ANI that Kashmir-bound vehicles are currently being restricted from moving beyond Jakhani due to the ongoing weather challenges in the Banihal sector. While the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police are actively managing the ground situation, they have issued a strict advisory urging the general public to postpone their travel plans. Commuters are strongly encouraged to verify the current road conditions with official traffic control units before beginning their journey to avoid further inconvenience or getting caught in gridlock. Light Rain, Fresh Snowfall in Himachal; IMD Warns of Thunderstorms and Cold Conditions.

Meanwhile, heavy snowfall continued in Banihal, leading to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway due to slippery road conditions. Vehicular movement has been suspended around the Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel area as a safety measure. Speaking to ANI, Traffic DTI Banihal Ajaz Mirza said, fresh snowfall and icy roads have made driving extremely risky on the stretch. Traffic police and concerned departments are deployed on the ground. Further, heavy to moderate snowfall has once again been reported from the Gandoh-Bhalesa area of Doda district. The Meteorological Department has predicted further snowfall in the region till 29 January. Thousands of Vehicles Stranded on Jammu-Srinagar Highway Due to Snowfall.

Police Helped an Ambulance Stranded Near Navyug Tunnel Due to Heavy Snowfall

Police helped an ambulance stranded near Navyug Tunnel due to heavy snowfall and slippery roads, ensuring the patient's safe and timely transport.

SDM Gandoh told ANI that in view of the prevailing weather conditions, the district administration has warned the public not to venture into hilly and high-altitude areas due to the risk of snow avalanches. Meanwhile, Srinagar Airport on Tuesday issued a statement for several flight cancellations in view of the unfavourable weather conditions and prevailing operational constraints. Among them, 6 Indigo, 2 Air Akasa, and 3 Air India Express flights had been cancelled till 9 AM.

