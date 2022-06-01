Vat Purnima is one of the most important religious observances for Hindu women, especially those who are married. This fast is observed on the new moon day or full moon day. Vat Purnima Vrat is observed on the full moon date of Jyeshtha month according to the Amanta calendar, also known as Vat Savitri Vrat. This year the festival will be observed on Tuesday, June 14. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that the Vat (Banyan) tree represents 'Trimurti', which is a symbol of Lord Vishnu, Lord Brahma and Lord Shiva. Thus, worshipping the banyan tree brings good luck to the devotees.

The importance and glory of this fast are also mentioned in many scriptures and Puranas like Skanda Purana, Bhavishyottara Purana, Mahabharata etc. Vat Purnima Vrat and Puja is performed by Hindu married women to bless their husbands with prosperity, good health and longevity. The observance of Vat Purnima Vrat is a sign of devotion and true love by a married woman towards her husband. Amongst the various 16-step beauty ritual aka solah shringar, mehendi is considered to be extremely auspicious.

There is a law to listen to the story of Satyavan-Savitri on the day of Vat Purnima. On this day, women worship the banyan tree by doing sixteen adornments (solah shringar) , wrap the white thread on the banyan tree and take seven rounds. Vat Purnima is a festival of unbroken good fortune for the married women, so on this day, women beautify themselves with sixteen adornments (solah shringar). Along with this, one of these steps is to apply mehndi to your hands. Mehndi is considered a symbol of auspiciousness, so it is definitely applied on Vat Purnima festival. On the special occasion of Vat Purnima, you can add beauty to your hands and we have brought you easy and beautiful designs of mehndi.

Vat Purnima Mehendi Design:

Happy Vat Purnima Mehendi Design:

Vat Purnima Puja Special Mehndi Design:

Happy Vat Purnima Puja Special Mehndi Design:

On the day of Vat Purnima, married women take a vow to fast for the long life of their husbands. Wearing yellow coloured clothes is considered auspicious. They worship by putting the picture of Satyavan, Savitri and Yamraj on the banyan tree.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2022 12:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).