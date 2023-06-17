Penis size and how much does it really matter during sex? The eternal question never dies down. Stats about the penis size around the world hasn't quite changed btw. To determine which country's males had the greatest average erect penis size, a team of academics analysed data from nearly 90 countries. According to the survey, which was released by WorldData.com, men from Ecuador had the best genitalia in the world, tipping the tape measure at an amazing 6.93 inches. Erect Penis Size (Length in Cm) by Country List: Know World's Biggest and Smallest Penis Sizes Compared Across Globe.

No other issue on this website has received more requests than the average size of male genitalia, according to a WorldData.com author who went on to add that the crew at the website combed through research dating back to 2001 to compile their exhaustive list. Unfortunately, the US came in the 60th position in the wang war, thus falling short of expectations. According to the report, an American man's erect penis measures 5.35 inches on average. The northern neighbours outperformed American men, with Canada coming in at number 13. When fully aroused, Canuck males measure an astounding 6.19 inches on average.

The average size of Mexican men's members is likewise greater than that of US guys. According to the data, a man's erect penis measures 5.87 inches on average in that nation. The good news for Americans is that they defeated their two biggest rivals in the biological conflict, so not all is awful.

Males from China are 5.15 inches tall, while males from Russia are only somewhat taller at 5.2 inches. The average erection size for men in Cambodia was 3.95 inches, placing the nation bottom among the nations polled. It's interesting that the researchers discovered no relationship between height and penis size, dispelling the widespread belief that taller men typically have larger parts.

Despite having the largest erect penises, the average man in Ecuador is only 5-foot-5 tall, making him comparatively short. However, despite standing at a somewhat muscular 5-foot-10 on average, Irish men came in 71st in the size research, with an erection that was, on average, 5.03 inches long. The good news for Americans is that they defeated their two biggest rivals in the biological conflict, so not all is awful. While the survey's findings may have disappointed some American males, a large penis isn't always what it's made out to be.

The average penis size has increased over the past 30 years, according to scientists, but this growth may be the result of harmful habits like bingeing on junk food and spending most of your time sitting down.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2023 12:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).