The world's largest penis is definitely one of the sexiest honours to have. The person who now holds the unofficial record for having the largest penis in the world acknowledged that some individuals have begun to find it difficult to deal with his size during sexual sessions. This means some women may not find it easy to have sex with this man with the largest penis in the world. Many guys have said that they would prefer a larger member despite constant assurances from women all around the world that penis size is unimportant. Jonah Falcon, whose penis size measures reportedly 13.5 inches when erect, has been subject to invasive airport security inspections because of the extra length. Who Is Courtney Clenney, XXX OnlyFans Model Charged With Murdering Boyfriend Christian Obumseli? Everything To Know About the Case.

And now, the aspiring actor has spoken candidly about the detrimental effects of his exXXXtra large penis on his sex life in an interview for the upcoming E4 programme Send Nudes: Body SOS, which premieres on August 31 at 10.15pm. The show presented Jonah, who stated that having a huge member isn't all fun and games after admitting that 45% of men want one. The unofficial record holder even admitted that he had to exercise caution when having sex in order to protect his precious possession. Jonah has acknowledged that his great size in the past has had a number of advantages despite these current difficulties.

He acknowledged that some people could assume he is egotistical in an interview. The American even said that famous people frequently messaged him begging for sex because they were drawn to his manhood. He explained: "Lately the biggest challenge is that, I don’t know if I’ve got a bit thicker or what, but people have started not being able to accommodate me for some reason and I have no idea why. I use all the lubricants I can, it’s sort of like they expected me to be big, but not that big." He further said: "I’ve always been very cautious about not damaging it. I remember once, I started getting hard in the wrong direction, and there was a very minor penile fracture."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2022 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).