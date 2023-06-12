One may not explicitly admit it, but both women, as well as men, secretly care about a man’s penis size when the topic revolves around it. There are many studies and research done by scientists and experts on the right size of the penis that satisfies women. It is a common perception that women prefer men with bigger and longer penis sizes. However, the size of a penis is not the only factor that eventually matters in love-making and sexual intercourse. So what is the average erect penis size in the world? What is the world’s biggest penis size? Or the smallest penis in the world? WorldData.info and World of Statistics' official Twitter handle have listed average penis size by country, presenting the worldwide comparison of the size of male genitalia. The average size of an erect penis is about 13.58 cm. The longest erect penis is 17.61 cm long of men in Ecuador. The smallest penis length is in Cambodia of 10.04 cm. The average Indian man’s penis size when erect is 13.71 cm. xnxx.com, xvideos.com and pornhub.com Most Visited Websites in the US in May 2023, Can You Guess the Top-3 in This List?

What Is Average Erect Penis Size (Length in Cm) by Country?

Average penis size (erect length in cm): 🇪🇨 Ecuador: 17.61 🇨🇲 Cameroon: 16.67 🇧🇴 Bolivia: 16.51 🇭🇹 Haiti: 16.01 🇸🇳 Senegal: 15.89 🇨🇺 Cuba: 15.87 🇳🇱 Netherlands: 15.87 🇫🇷 France: 15.74 🇨🇦 Canada: 15.71 🇪🇬 Egypt: 15.69 🇬🇪 Georgia: 15.61 🇮🇹 Italy: 15.35 🇧🇷 Brazil: 15.22 🇸🇪 Sweden:… — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) June 11, 2023

Penis Sizes by Country (Photo Credits: WorldData.info)

