Well, these days, you can rate anything...a delivery service, a new mop you bought off an e-commerce website BUT penis length based on dick pics? That's a thinker. Following requests from hordes of her fans to evaluate their members' penis size, one of the biggest porn stars in the world have discovered the length of the ideal penis for her. The findings are after Alexis Texas processed gigabytes of d*ck images that XXX OnlyFans sent her. Thea Alexis Samper, an American adult actress who is 37 years old, admitted to Ryan Pownall, the presenter of the Pillow Talk podcast, that despite working in the XXX porn industry for almost 20 years, she was still turned on by the images of her admirers sent her. What’s the Average Penis Size Around the World? Find Out Which Countries Have the Biggest and Smallest Male Genitals.

Despite the high standard she has set, Alexis added that she doesn't just need a large pecker to be satisfied, and she believes an eight-inch penis is an ideal measurement for her. “I’ve seen some pretty penises. I do dick rates on my OnlyFans. Especially during the pandemic, I got pretty horny off some of them,” she revealed. Does Penis Size Matter? Huge, Average or Small, Here's What Penis Length and Girth Women Usually Prefer!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Pownall (@itsryanpownall)

The veteran of the porn industry also admitted that after spending time in London working for Babestation, she was a little turned off by British accents. She claimed that while she had improved her dirty talk while abroad, her experience at Babestation had been quite challenging. The industry legend began her career in adult entertainment at the age of just 21, when she was offered a lead part in a XXX pornographic movie while she was waiting tables.

Since then, she has experienced a meteoric rise in fame, gaining 3.8 million Instagram followers and ranking among the highest-paid OnlyFans stars on the globe.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 03, 2023 08:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).