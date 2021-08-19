The promotion of 5G commercialization has brought AR augmented reality and VR virtual reality back to the public's view. Experts expect AR augmented reality and VR virtual reality to usher in a key development period and to usher in an industry explosion in 2021.

The industry is now generally optimistic that VR/AR will replace smartphones as one of the next terminal entrances, and VR/AR users are expected to grow by leaps and bounds from tens of millions to hundreds of millions in the next three to five years. At present, domestic and foreign enterprises are actively building VR/AR hardware and content ecology to take the lead in the VR/AR field. It is reported that Microsoft, Google, WIMI, Apple and others have already built their own holographic platforms.

AR industry giant WIMI focuses on holographic cloud services, with products including in-car AR holographic HUD, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic devices, holographic semiconductors, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation, etc.

WIMI said that with the increased promotion of 5G commercialization, the pace of commercialization of AR product applications in IoT, medical, electronic consumer, automotive electronics and other fields will also be accelerated. The company has been committed to the accumulation and performance improvement of AR core optical display technology for many years, expanding its layout in multiple AR technology and product routes, combining its industrial and technical advantages, deepening the leading edge of core optical products in the industry, and promoting the development of AR head-mounted display business in the automotive industry and consumer electronics.

With the changing bandwidth conditions of 5G holographic communication network, high-end applications such as holographic interactive entertainment, holographic conference, holographic launch gradually spread to holographic social, holographic communication, holographic navigation, holographic home applications, etc. WIMI said that the company has taken 5G as the core strategy of development, continued investment and innovation for many years, and has the capability of complete 5G end-to-end solutions, with its expertise in wireless, core network, WIMI plans to support holographic cloud platform services and 5G communication holographic applications with multiple technically innovative systems based on holographic AI facial recognition technology and holographic AI facial change technology as core technologies.

WIMI's holographic image processing functions are regularly optimised and improved for holographic AI facial recognition technology and holographic AI facial change technology, based on image detection, recognition, template matching, dynamic image fusion and replacement hologram high-speed processing algorithms: extremely fast processing of image information and guaranteed rendering, with a processing rate of 10GB per second. In terms of hardware development, WIMI has invested in 5G and AR headgear to achieve key technology leadership, and has continued to improve its market share in terms of landscape optimisation, working closely with a wide range of partners.

Wherever the future direction of VR/AR eventually leads, domestic internet companies have already started to lay out the market. Wimi rising opportunities are just beginning with the development of the times, and people's future lives will become richer and richer.

