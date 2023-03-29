Mumbai, March 29: On Tuesday evening, the planets Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus, Mars, and the Moon formed an arc across the sky, with some of them even visible to the naked eye.

The rare phenomenon was visible across the earth post sundown and is often referred to as a ‘planetary parade’.

Numerous people across the world witnessed the sight which was best noticed under clear skies with a clear view of the horizon.

The best part of the cosmic sight was that Jupiter, Mars, and Venus were all visible to the naked eye under pollution-free skies, however Mercury and Uranus were relatively obscure planets and were observed with the aid of binoculars or a telescope.

In India, the alignment of the five planets was recorded between 6:30 pm IST to 7:15 pm. Further, Mercury and Jupiter rapidly sink into the horizon and vanished at around 7:06 pm IST.

Know When the Rare Sight Will Occur Again:

If you’ve missed the rare cosmic alignment this year, the next five-planet alignment will take place after a long period of 17 years in 2040.

