Amitabh Bachchan shared a beautiful video on Twitter where he zoomed in on the night sky of 5 planets aligned. After sunset the 5 planets of Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Uranus aligned in the sky on March 27 and 28, and were available to see right after sunset. They started disappearing after 30 minutes. Take a look at the "beautiful sight" Amitabh Bachchan posted. Amitabh Bachchan Wears Home-Made Sling Cast As He Meets Fans for First Time Since Injury.

View The 5 Planets Aligned:

T 4600 - What A Beautiful Sight...! 5 Planets Aligned Together Today... Beautiful And Rare... Hope You Witnessed It too .. pic.twitter.com/eEob2dBxAJ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 28, 2023

