A British Airways stewardess has made a shocking revelation about in-flight entertainment that goes well beyond the policy. An unidentified stewardess has revealed that she offers sexual services and other forms of adult entertainment to her 'clients' on the flights in return for money. Soon after the shocking claims came out in public, the company has launched an official probe into the same. The stewardess has been selling her undergarments and advertises herself through social media raunchy and sexy photos and posts. Horny Couple Have Sex on Turkey-Bound Plane in Front of Kids, Leaving Parents Horrified!

As per the report in The Sun, the unidentified British Airways staffer posts a lot of her revealing pictures on social media and lures her customers. She often teases her audience by revealing that she wears no underwear during her flights. She told the report that she sells her undergarments for 25 Pounds. The charges increase if the meeting is in a hotel. "You will need to pay a securing fee of 50-pound sterling to meet. Prices vary depending on the requested meet, no negotiating. If I have booked a hotel for work, the meet will take place there (London)." She has her blog where she openly advertises her "services." She writes, "You’ll be treated to a whole different experience of your choice." Couple Caught Having Sex on Mexico-Bound Flight, Husband & Wife Shares Explicit Footage! Watch Viral Video.

After the revelations were made public, the company has launched a probe to identify this staff member. A spokesman of British Airways said, "We expect the highest standard of behaviour from all of our colleagues at all times, and we are investigating the claims". The stewardess has meanwhile deleted all her recent photos and posts off her social media account.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2020 07:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).