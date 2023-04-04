Mumbai, April 04: In Bolivia’s La Paz region's tiny town of Huarina, an alien corpse was reportedly discovered by the locals, though its body has since vanished inexplicably.

Residents of the South American town captured pictures and videos of the odd, black coloured, alien-looking corpse laying dead on the ground.

The small town of Huarina has a population of 1,300, and the last time it was enumerated was in 2001. Creepy 'Alien Skeletal Hand' With Long Bony Fingers Discovered by Terrified Couple in Brazil Beach; Watch Viral Video At Your Own Risk!

Nevertheless, the town has now grabbed the eyeballs as the result of the strange encounter that reportedly involved a UFO and the deceased alien.

Locals Clicked Pics of the Creature

Mayat Sekecil Jenglot Ditemukan, Warga Bolivia Yakin Bangkai Alien https://t.co/eKH1en8O2k pic.twitter.com/tECPnOPUhs — Nenmanews (@nenmanews) March 31, 2023

Prior to its mysterious disappearance earlier this month, surprised locals snapped pictures of the claimed dead extraterrestrial lying in the gutter.

It is still unknown if the ‘alien corpse’ was removed by a cunning opportunist or if other extraterrestrial beings beam it onto their UFO before making an intergalactic getaway.

Residents supposedly recorded an eerie green light in the night sky that they thought was an alien spacecraft two nights before the reportedly dead alien was discovered in the gutter. Alien Creature With Human-Like Face Attacking Farmers in Rajasthan? Know Truth Behind Viral Picture.

Locals saw what looked to be a green UFO two nights earlier in the same area, hovering in the night sky before accelerating away.

They further claimed to have seen numerous figures sprinting through the pitch-black streets at that point. The villagers described the strange creatures as being very tiny, like goblins.

Alien Corpse Found in Bolivia

After the incident got highlighted in the local news, the authorities got involved as well, allegedly requesting that the villagers refrain from disclosing too much information at this time about the purported alien visit.

According to the reports, the regional tourism officials went to the small town to gather information and made a promise that the police would look into it.

The reason the ‘alien’ was discovered dead and whether or not its companions had taken it onboard before they left the scene are still unknown, despite the local government's assurances that the incident will be looked into.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2023 11:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).