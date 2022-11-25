A scared couple, Leticia Gomes Santiago and Devanir Souza stumbled upon a creepy appendage while strolling on a Beach. They found a scary "alien skeletal hand" with elongated bony fingers that didn't seem like a human body part. The duo filmed the eerie hand in a viral video that may give you a nightmare today! While some experts say it belongs to an aquatic mammal, others appear sceptical. Decomposed Stomach of Whale? Mysterious Faceless White Blob Found on UK Beach; Viral Pictures of The Huge Mass Bewilder Netizens.

Beach Or A Boneyard?

