Alien Creature With Human-Like Face Attacking Farmers in Rajasthan? Know Truth Behind Viral Picture

New Delhi, September 10: A picture of an alien creature with a human-like face has re-surfaced and is going viral on social media platforms. While the image is old, it is being circulated with the claim that a "dangerous creature" has escaped from Gujarat and is attacking farmers in Rajasthan. Many people are sharing this image of purported alien creature with a human-like face, asking farmers to be alert. Video of an 'Alien' Black Praying Mantis Is Going Viral on Twitter! Netizens Cannot Stop Talking About the Eerie Creature.

LatestLY dug deeper to find the source of the viral image. We found that the so-called alien creature is a silicone sculpture created by an Italian artist, Laira Maganuco. The viral picture, which Laira Maganuco had shared on 3 October 2018, can be found on her Facebook and Instagram accounts. The artist also has a website which describes her as a specialist in hyperrealism and surrealism who uses sculpturing techniques to "give life to unique works in silicone". Mysterious Alien Creature Washes Up on Queensland Beach in Australia and Nobody Knows What It Is (View Creepy Pics).

Laira Maganuco's Facebook Post:

It is now evident that Maganuco's sculptures are wrongly shared as alien creature and with the claim that it is attacking farmers. At a time when fake news is rampant and misinformation can lead to unnecessary panic, LatestLY advises its users to be cautious. Don't believe anything or everything that you receive on WhatsApp or see on Facebook and Twitter. Make sure you verify facts before sharing anything on social media.

Fact check

Claim : An alien creature with a human-like is attacking farmers in Rajasthan. Conclusion : This is a false claim. The viral picture is of a silicone sculpture and not a real animal. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2020 08:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).