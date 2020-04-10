Ambala Locals Offer Garlands to Sanitation Workers, Applaud Their Work by Showering Flower Petals on Them; Watch Video

Sanitation Workers in Haryana (Photo Credits: ANI)

Chandigarh, April 10: In a generous gesture, locals in Haryana's Ambala offered garlands to the sanitation workers to mark his respect for their applauded sanitation workers by clapping for them and showering flower petals on them on Thursday, who are ensuring cleanliness amid the COVID-19

In a short 1.01 minute video shared by ANI, sanitation workers are seen walking in a lane, one behind the other. They are seen wearing garlands while people surrounding them shower flowers and petals on them lauding the sanitization workers and appreciated their benevolent gesture.

#WATCH Haryana: Locals in Ambala offered garlands to the sanitation workers and applauded them by clapping and showering flower petals on them. #COVID19 (09.04.2020) pic.twitter.com/7Ie5xTQc7P — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020

However, several users on Twitter claimed that though the idea to honour the heroes was a good one, the norms and directives laid by the government for social distancing were not followed. People were seen gathering in the lane and stood close to each other.

All good, highly commendable. But social distancing ☹️ — PremaC🇮🇳 (@prema2005) April 10, 2020

Several such incidences have surfaced from across the nation where people were seen thanking sanitation workers for their extra-ordinary work during the COVID-19 crisis. On April 6, Andhra Pradesh MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy washed the feet of municipality sanitation workers to mark his respect for their was inaugurating spraying machines and other sanitation equipment at Srikalahasti municipal the inauguration of the equipment, the MLA washed the feet of a sanitation worker.

On April 1, residents of Nabha in Patiala applauded sanitation workers by clapping for them and showering flower petals on them, who are ensuring cleanliness amid the COVID-19 people even offered garlands of currency notes to one of the workers.