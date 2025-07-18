Mumbai, July 18: Extreme sports influencer Andreas Tonelli recently died in a biking accident. It is learnt that the extreme mountain biker allegedy died on Tuesday, July 15, after falling from the Dolomites. He was 48 years old. The alleged incident occurred when Andreas Tonelli died after he fell more than 600 feet in a biking accident near Piz Duleda, in the Italian Alps.

According to a report in L'Unione Sarda, the accident occurred when Andreas Tonelli was on a solo outing in the Dolomites. A professional mountain biker, Tonelli used to share his extreme sport stunts on social media. He had over 1 lakh 31,000 followers on Instagram. It is learnt that Andreas Tonelli, a native of Italy's South Tyrol, was reportedly out for a later afternoon ride. Italy Shocker: Pakistani Girl Strangled to Death Over Refusal to Marry Cousin, Parents Jailed.

Andreas Tonelli's Video of the Dolomites Enduro Traverse Ride

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andreas Tonelli (@andreas_tonelli)

During his biking outing, Tonelli also shared videos from his ride on Instagram. According to the photo and video sharing platform, his last uploaded post was at 7:15 PM, in which he was seen ascending to 2,905 meters (9,531 feet) on Piz Duleda. Notably, the professional mountain biker's outing was part of a four-day "Dolomites Enduro Traverse" ride.

It is reported that Tonelli was allegedly riding a steep section of the terrain alone in the mountains of Vallunga above Val Gardena when he fell and died. An alarm was raised around 9 PM when he did not return. Later, at around 1 AM, Tonelli's body was discovered by an Aiut Alpin helicopter crew at the bottom of a steep ravine. Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the incident. Italy: Man Found Hiding Under Bed With EUR 50 Thousand After Killing and Throwing Uncle’s Body in Furnace, Sentenced to Life Imprisonment.

Well known for his mountain biking and cycle feats, Andreas Tonelli is an athlete on Instagram. Notably, Tonelli was also an athlete ambassador of Norrøna, a premium outdoor brand. The brand shared a tribute to the cyclist while announcing his death.

