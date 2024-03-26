New York, March 26: Multiple women have come forward with allegations against Stanford University neuroscientist and popular podcaster Andrew Huberman. The women accuse him of manipulation, infidelity, and engaging in behaviour that starkly contrasts with his public advocacy for physical and mental health.

The New York Magazine article focuses on a woman identified as Sarah, who believed she was in an exclusive relationship with Huberman. She accuses him of being secretive about his simultaneous relationships with other women, describing his behaviour as intense and controlling. Sarah also alleges that Huberman criticised her past romantic and reproductive choices and claims to have contracted HPV during their relationship despite regular testing over ten years. Shocking! Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Accused of Gang-Raping 17-Year-Old Girl in New Lawsuit.

Huberman Denies Testing Positive for HPV

The report said Huberman, through a representative, denied having tested positive for HPV, noting the absence of an approved test for the virus in men. The report also details Huberman's pattern of unexplained disappearances affecting both romantic partners and colleagues. One account describes him unexpectedly leaving an anthropologist and journalist alone in his house for over a day.

Who is Andrew Huberman?

Andrew Huberman is a neuroscientist and professor based in the US who hosts a celebrated podcast called Huberman Lab. The 48-year-old is an associate professor of neurology and ophthalmology at the Stanford University School of Medicine. Andrew has been associated with the university since 2016. Vin Diesel Accused of Sexual Battery, Former Assistant Sues Fast X Actor Over Alleged Sexual Assault Incident in 2010.

Andrew launched his "The Huberman Lab" podcast in 2021. According to its site, it often ranks in the top 10 of all podcasts globally. The podcast explores topics within neuroscience, and as per its official description, it discusses "how our brain and its connections with the organs of our body control our perceptions, our behaviours, and our health."

The women, given pseudonyms to protect their identities, shared stories that revealed Huberman's complex web of relationships, including overlapping commitments and promises of exclusivity. The allegations have cast a shadow over Huberman's reputation, highlighting a discrepancy between his personal conduct and the wellness-oriented persona he presents publicly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2024 06:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).