Lucknow, February 5: A tragic incident in Ghaziabad, where three sisters aged 12, 14, and 16 jumped from their ninth-floor apartment on Wednesday, has exposed a harrowing intersection of digital obsession, social isolation, and extreme financial distress. The siblings, aged 12 to 16, reportedly managed popular online accounts under Korean pseudonyms, amassing a significant following before the tragedy.

While initial reports suggested a "task-based Korean game" was responsible for the deaths, police investigations now indicate a more complex set of triggers, including the confiscation of their mobile phones and a deteriorating home environment.

The victims, Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12), were discovered in the Bharat City housing society after a fatal fall. According to investigators, the girls had become profoundly immersed in Korean culture, K-dramas, and K-pop, viewing this digital world as their primary identity. This obsession reportedly peaked after the sisters were withdrawn from school two years ago due to their father’s mounting financial debts. ‘Papa, Korea Is Our Life, You Cannot Separate Us’: Ghaziabad Shock as 3 Minor Sisters Allegedly Die by Suicide, Father Alleges Online ‘Korean Love Game’ Trap (Watch Video).

The Social Media Persona and Parental Conflict

The investigation revealed that the sisters operated a social media account under the Korean names Maria, Aliza, and Cindy. The account had reportedly gained a substantial following, serving as an escape from their isolated reality. However, approximately ten days ago, their father, Chetan Kumar, discovered the accounts, deleted them, and confiscated the girls' mobile phones.

Kumar, who is reportedly facing a debt of INR 2 crore, told police he sold the mobile phones to pay an outstanding electricity bill. The loss of their digital connection appeared to be the final breaking point for the sisters, who had already been deprived of formal education and social interaction for several years. What Is Korean Love Game? 3 Minor Sisters Die by Suicide in Ghaziabad Over Alleged Gaming Addiction.

Diary Entries: "Korea Was Our Life"

Authorities recovered an eight-page suicide note and a pocket diary that detailed the girls' emotional state. The note, which ended with a hand-drawn crying emoji, contained a direct message to their father: "Read everything written in this diary because all of it is true... I'm really sorry. Sorry, Papa."

The diary entries reflect a deep psychological detachment from their family and nationality. The girls wrote, "Korean was our life, so how dare you make us leave our life? We didn't love you and family as much as we loved the Korean actor and the K-Pop group." They further claimed they were "not Indian but Korean," rejecting their father's reported threats to marry them off to local suitors.

While early speculation focused on a suicide-task game similar to the "Blue Whale" challenge, police have found no concrete evidence of a specific app commanding the act. Instead, they described a "spiral" triggered by the sudden loss of their online community. Without school or external hobbies, the sisters had replaced their physical reality with a virtual "K-culture" existence.

Forensic teams are currently analyzing the diary to understand the timeline of their gaming and mobile activities. The evidence suggests that the "proof" mentioned in their note was their willingness to die for their perceived identity.

The family's financial crisis played a significant role in the tragedy. The sisters had not attended school for two years because their father could no longer afford the fees. This prolonged period of being "shut-in" likely exacerbated their reliance on mobile devices for social validation.

