Ghaziabad, February 4: In a harrowing incident that has left a family devastated and the community in shock, three minor sisters allegedly died by suicide in the early hours of Wednesday, February 4, 2026, after jumping from the ninth floor of their Ghaziabad residence. The siblings—Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12)—were found by security guards at Bharat City Society around 2:15 AM. Their father, Chetan Kumar, a local trader, expressed profound grief and disbelief, claiming his daughters were trapped by a manipulative online "Korean Love Game." "They told me, 'Papa, Korea is our life... you cannot separate us from it,'" Kumar recalled, warning other parents that his daughters were following game tasks that ultimately led to their fatal fall.

The Incident: A Calculated Final Act

According to local authorities, the sisters carried out the act with unsettling coordination. After their parents had gone to sleep, the trio entered the family’s puja (temple) room and locked the door from the inside. They reportedly used a small two-step ladder and a chair to reach the window. Witnesses reported hearing three distinct thuds as the girls jumped one after another. Security personnel rushed to the spot and found the girls with critical injuries; they were taken to a nearby hospital in Loni but were declared dead on arrival. Investigators believe the "task-based" nature of the game they were playing dictated the specific manner of their deaths. What Is Korean Love Game? 3 Minor Sisters Die by Suicide in Ghaziabad Over Alleged Gaming Addiction.

What is the ‘Korean Love Game’?

The "Korean Love Game" is an interactive, task-based romantic simulation application that has gained traction through social media and messaging platforms. Unlike standard gaming, it functions through psychological immersion:

Digital Personas: Players are encouraged to adopt Korean identities, listen exclusively to K-pop, and interact with virtual partners who assign daily "missions."

Escalating Challenges: Similar to the "Blue Whale Challenge," the game reportedly consists of 50 tasks. While early levels involve harmless chatting or sharing photos, later stages allegedly become increasingly demanding and dangerous.

Identity Displacement: In this case, the sisters had stopped identifying as Indian, addressing each other only by Korean names and describing themselves in diaries as "Korean princesses."

A Growing Obsession

The sisters’ obsession reportedly began during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Over the last five years, they became increasingly isolated from reality. Their father noted that the girls had effectively stopped attending school; the eldest, though 16, was still enrolled in only Class 4. The family had noticed the addiction and recently attempted to intervene by confiscating their mobile phones. Police believe this "digital detox" may have triggered a severe withdrawal response, as the sisters felt their connection to their "true life" in Korea was being severed. Korean Lover Game vs Blue Whale Challenge: Protect Your Kids Online.

Ghaziabad Police are currently conducting a multi-layered investigation into the digital footprint left behind by the sisters. Forensic teams have seized the mobile phones to identify the exact application and determine if the girls were being "handled" or encouraged by an external party to complete the final suicide task.

DCP Trans-Hindon Nimish Patil stated that an eight-page suicide note and a diary titled "True Life Story" were recovered from the scene. The note, adorned with crying emojis, explicitly stated: "Sorry Papa... we cannot leave Korea. That is why we are committing suicide." The investigation is also looking into why the sisters’ educational and social withdrawal went unnoticed by local authorities for several years, as well as the potential existence of hidden online communities that facilitate these high-risk "love games."

