Happy April fools day! Days for practical pranks, jokes and laughter BUT this year the celebrations may take a step back because of the COVID-19 pandemic. To maintain social distancing you might want to cut down on physical pranks that involves touching or even being around other people. BUT fret not. There is nothing you can't accomplish digitally! Yes, you can send funny memes and jokes to your BFFs on April Fools' Day to make them laugh and also crack a joke at them. All you have to do is forward these funny memes and jokes on WhatsApp, Telegram or whatever is your favourite social media platform.

Like we all know, April 1 is celebrated as April Fools' Day every year all over the world including India. In many countries, this day is also a holiday. But did you know that different countries of the world also have different ways of celebrating this day? Like in France, Italy, Belgium, it is custom to stick paper fish on the back of people. It is also called "April Fish", a way to call someone stupid. But one thing is the same everywhere. That is to fool others and laugh at them. So this year while the second wave of coronavirus is surging, we have for you the best memes and jokes for April Fools' Day:

April Fools' Day 2021 Funny Memes and Jokes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mbti Memes (@mbti.virus)

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memes | Comedy | Reels (@eagermemer)

Why Does This Hurt?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by memes (@toiletmemes33)

Absolutely!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEME LORD (@memelord6979)

All The Singles in the House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vgags (@officialvgags)

At Least This Year!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇵🇷🇩🇴🇮🇹𝒥𝑒𝓃𝓃𝒾𝑒🔮✨🧿 (@witchhh_ganggg)

Send This to The People You Love!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Armoire Store (@thearmoire.store)

Geddit?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Broqué Life (@broque.life)

On April Fools' Day, it is considered funny to not mind the jokes or pranks played on them BUT that doesn't mean that one can hurt the feelings of other people. Make sure to not make below the belt jokes or pranks that can physically or mentally hurt others.

