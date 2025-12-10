Human Rights Day is an annual event that is observed every year on December 10 to commemorate the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) in 1948. This landmark document laid the foundation for equality, dignity, and justice for all people, regardless of nationality, gender, religion, or background. The day reminds us that human rights are not privileges, but fundamental freedoms that every individual is born with. This year, Human Rights Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, December 1. As we mark Human Rights Day 2025 on December 10, we at LatestLY have curated a list of Human Rights Day 2025 quotes and inspirational sayings by eminent personalities that continue to inspire countries and individuals even today. You can download and share these quotes as Human Rights Day 2025 sayings, Human Rights Day images with your family and friends. Human Rights Day Quotes and Messages: Netizens Share HD Images, Informative Posts, Motivational Sayings, Videos and Wallpapers to Observe the Day.

Human Rights Day serves as a global call to action. In today’s world, issues like discrimination, violence, and injustice continue to threaten these rights. This day aims to urge governments, institutions, and individuals to uphold these values in daily life.

Human Rights Day 2025 Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Human Rights Day 2025 Quotes Reads: “To Deny People Their Human Rights Is To Challenge Their Very Humanity.” Nelson Mandela

Human Rights Day 2025 Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Human Rights Day 2025 Quotes Reads: “Injustice Anywhere Is a Threat to Justice Everywhere.” Martin Luther King Jr.

Human Rights Day 2025 Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Human Rights Day 2025 Quotes Reads: “Peace Can Only Last Where Human Rights Are Respected, Where the People Are Fed, and Where Individuals and Nations Are Free.” 14th Dalai Lama

Human Rights Day 2025 Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Human Rights Day 2025 Quotes Reads: “The Rights of Every Man Are Diminished When the Rights of One Man Are Threatened.” John F. Kennedy

Human Rights Day 2025 Quotes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Human Rights Day 2025 Quotes Reads: “Patriotism Cannot Be Our Final Spiritual Shelter; My Refuge Is Humanity. I Will Not Buy Glass for the Price of Diamonds, and I Will Never Allow Patriotism To Triumph Over Humanity As Long as I Live.” Rabindranath Tagore

This year, Human Rights Day 2025 theme is ‘Human Rights, Our Everyday Essentials’. This theme reaffirms the values of human rights and shows that they remain a winning proposition for humanity. From promoting gender equality and safeguarding children’s rights to ensuring freedom of speech and access to education, the day reinforces the responsibility we all share in building a fair and inclusive society.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2025 05:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).