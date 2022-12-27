Mumbai, December 27: For decades, Nevada’s Area 51 Air Force facility has been the centre of conspiratorial theories for sci-fi nuts and fanatics. The conspiracy theories swirl around “evidence” that aliens (and their technology) exist and are hiding behind the walls of Area 51. Now, a self-proclaimed paranormal miner Athos Salomé, popularly known as 'Living Nostradamus', has made a terrifying prediction about the highly classified facility. The fortune teller has predicted that the US Air Force base will see an opening of an underground "tunnel" leading to a three-dimensional portal.

Athos Salomé, a 36-year-old Brazilian, in past, has bragged about the accuracy of his future gazing powers - claiming to have also predicted the COVID-19, invasion of Ukraine and the death of The Queen. The psychic reportedly told the Daily Star that a tunnel below ground level in Area 51 that leads to a three-dimensional portal is due to open in 2023. Nostradamus Predictions for New Year 2023: From 'Man Will Eat Fellow Man' to Riots and Mars Disaster, Chilling Prophecies by the Famous French Astrologer.

"This portal would be able to transport people between space/time dimensions. There is a tunnel that leads to another place and this access is what everyone wants to play god or gods. It may seem an impossible reality, but it is used and worked through the occult sciences. In the same way, this happens in Antarctica as if these were all connected," he told the media outlet. Baba Vanga's Prediction for 2023: From Alien Attack to Solar Storm; 5 Terrifying Prophecies By The Famous Blind Mystic That Point To The End of The World

Athos, who's trying to feel the shoes of the famous 16th-century seer Nostradamus, has made another crippling prediction regarding Antartica. His first prediction is there is a new deadly pandemic waiting to cripple the world lurking just below the surface of the ice in Antarctica.

