Delhi, December 22: The Famous French physician and astrologer Nostradamus lived in the 16th century and is known for his book Les Prophéties, a collection of 942 forecasts that appear to predict the future. Many people believe that Nostradamus's predictions have come true in the past, and some have even claimed that his prophecies have predicted events as recent as the 9/11 attacks and the rise of Adolf Hitler.

Many also give credit to Nostradamus for accurately forecasting the start of the coronavirus pandemic. According to many reports, more than 70 per cent of his prophecies have come true so far. Nostradamus Predictions For 2022: From Asteroid to Political Assassination and Artificial Intelligence to Civil War, These Are the Prophecies by Legendary Astrologer

Here Are Some of Nostradamus' Predictions For 2023:

Man Will Eat Fellow Man Due to Economic Disaster

The French prophet predicted that "So high will the bushel of wheat rise, that man will be eating his fellow man". This prediction implies that an economic downturn could lead to desperation and disharmony due to rising living costs. Athos Salomé World Cup Prediction About Argentina vs France in Qatar WC 2022 Final Is True! But Who Will Lift the Winner’s Trophy As Per ‘Living Nostradamus’?

A Great War

This is one of the few prediction doing rounds on the internet, although the word mentioned in the book is ‘Great War’ after witnessing the current conflict between Russia-Ukraine many philosophers have dubbed it as the possibility of World War III

Celestial Fire

The prophet says that man’s quest to colonise mars will come to a halt in next twelves months. Nostradamus also foresaw "Celestial fire on the Royal edifice." This is thought to imply that a new world order will rise from the ashes of civilisation. Nostradamus followers believe this could refer to the "end of times" or the beginning of a new world order.

Civil Unrest

The Frenchman predicted that "Sooner and later you will see great changes made, dreadful horrors and vengeances’. This prediction suggests that there could be a revolt against the wealthy as people fight back against the plummeting economy.

