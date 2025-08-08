The daily dose of memes is what keeps the mundane going. With the infinite number of memes scattered across the internet, it must be hard to keep track. Just when you have grasped the meaning of one hilarious meme template, it has already become old news and replaced by something equally enigmatic. A few days ago, the notorious ‘Hakla Shah Rukh Khan’ memes returned and spammed the internet. Now, the meme makers have turned to Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Something we love about the desi wit is that it can make anything humorous, which unexpectedly turns into a viral moment on the internet. Arjun Kapoor has become the face of the internet’s latest meme craze – ‘Arjun Kapoor Death Stare’ memes and ‘Arjun Kapoor Angry Expression’ videos blasted across social media, courtesy of an old interview video of the Bollywood actor. The viral video has inspired funny memes and Instagram reels, fitting every mood as the Arjun Kapoor meme template goes viral.

Arjun Kapoor Death Stare Meme Original Video

Arjun Kapoor has become the internet’s latest ‘substance’ of choice, with social media users turning him into a fresh meme template. In one of the promotional events for his 2017 movie “Half Girlfriend,” with Shraddha Kapoor, the actor was interacting with journalists when one of them remarked ‘Waah!’ at his statement. Arjun looked at the journalist with raging eyes and asked, “Tune Bola?” (Did you say it?). Even Shraddha Kapoor turned to him to understand the intensity of the situation. This old interview video has resurfaced as Arjun Kapoor Meme templates. Babu Bhaiya Memes and Hera Pheri Meme Templates: Baburao Ganpatrao Apte Dialogues, Hilarious Instagram Pictures and Jokes To Pay Tribute to Paresh Rawal’s Iconic Character.

Watch Arjun Kapoor Angry Stare Original Interview Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by parishramibakchod (@parishramibakchod)

Arjun Kapoor Death Stare Memes and Funny Instagram Reels

Social media users have flooded the timelines with hilarious Arjun Kapoor memes and funny Instagram reels, hailing the actor as the ‘Attitude King.’ With the clip cut to the dramatic beats of Dus Don’s “Underworld Me Jikra Yaara Ke Naam Ka,” the Instagram reels are cracking people up. Fans continue to mock the intense glare, or as they call it, ‘Arjun Kapoor Death Stare’ or ‘Arjun Kapoor Angry Reaction.’ The viral moment is now endlessly remixed with hilarious captions and funny memes attached to the video of Arjun’s angry look.

Arjun Kapoor's Death Stare Inspires Funny Memes

Arjun Kapoor's Death Stare Memes (Photo Credits: backbenchrr/ Instagram)

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshit Tyagi (@akshit_tyagi_)

Oops

View this post on Instagram A post shared by babaji (@babaji._i)

Why Is It So Relatable?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaif khan (@kaifu_vines1)

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗔𝗻𝗸𝗶𝘁 𝗰𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗱𝗵𝗮𝗿𝘆 (@criickmemes)

This Is Getting Too Real

View this post on Instagram A post shared by शरीफ ladka🎀 (@theboiyyyy)

The 'Death Stare'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Professional Makeupartist | content creater | Lucknow (@makeupbyumama_)

Desi Humour on Fire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by That's Engineering (@thatsengineering)

The Iconic Stare

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIDEO NATION (@videonation.teb)

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Funnybr0 (@funnybr0)

The timing of the meme’s comeback couldn’t be more dramatic. Social media timelines are filled with funny Instagram reels and hilarious captions, mocking intense moments or viral dance forms in Bollywood’s reels and real-life moments, giving them a fresh twist to enlighten the internet.

