Before memes became a compulsive trend, social media had moments – a few, but noteworthy ones that would break the internet. Nonetheless, 2010s is remembered as the decade we saw the internet grow into a force beyond our wildest dreams. Memes became an essential part of expression, igniting humour and a laughing riot among social media enthusiasts. It was during this time, when the desi Facebook users were met with ‘Hakla Shah Rukh Khan,’ a morphed image that continues to dominate the internet algorithms. More than a decade later, the viral sensation refuses to fade, even as reports suggest Shah Rukh Khan’s team made numerous attempts to remove the content, it continues to surface on social media platforms. But who is the ‘Hakla GIF’ guy? For the unversed, here, we explain the Hakla Shah Rukh Khan meme origin and controversy. As the SRK Hakla meme resurfaced online, a few sections of internet users remain unaware of the impact this viral Hakla sticker has caused on meme culture.

Who Is the ‘Hakla GIF’ Guy?

According to the Hakla SRK meme origin, the viral image is not an actual photo of Shah Rukh Khan. It is a morphed version, SRK’s face edited onto that of a comedian, featuring a bizarre hairstyle. It’s exaggerated features and chaotic hairstyle amplify the meme’s absurdity. However, the comedian remains unidentified.

Hakla Shah Rukh Khan Meme

Hakla Shah Rukh Khan Meme Origin and Controversy

According to content creator Glowkus, the Hakla Shah Rukh Khan meme originated on Facebook as early as 2013, as social media records claim. The viral moment wasn’t SRK himself. But it gained traction from a comedic impersonation by a mimicry artist who exaggerated the actor’s signature stutter from the film ‘Darr.’ The comedian donning a bizarre hairstyle and imitating SRK’s dialogue became a catchphrase across roast videos and meme pages. Internet users mock his repeated ‘K-K-K-Kiran’ dialogue delivery, using the Hindi term ‘hakla,’ meaning ‘stammerer.’ This bizarre visual and verbal combo recently surged, thanks to meme page reshares, GIFs and remixed clips. What Is Wrong With Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram Comments Section? Trolls Spam It With Morphed GIFs and Insulting Replies.

Hakla Shah Rukh Khan Meme Origin

The meme’s less popularity in the initial years changed to internet gold, making a significant wave online, a staggering moment in desi meme culture. Despite platform removal measures, Hakla Shah Rukh Khan GIFs, Hakla Shah Rukh Khan Memes, Hakla Shah Rukh Stickers, and more continue to go viral as parody meme pages revive them with creative edits, comical audio, and twisted hashtags.

The Hakla GIF Image Is Everywhere

Is 'Hakla' GIF Still Available?

Huhhh

Make It Make Sense

With every movie release and even Shah Rukh Khan winning the National Award recently, meme makers never fail to spam the internet timelines with the Hakla Meme. According to various reports, SRK’s team attempted to remove the Hakla GIF across platforms. In fact, Instagram purged the original image in mid-2024 with Meta citing policy violations tied to bullying. However, the meme continues to find new ways to survive on social media algorithms, refusing to die anytime soon. The meme’s popularity even inspired spin-offs with ‘Suja Salman’ and ‘Banana Akki,’ with parody accounts poking fun at Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

