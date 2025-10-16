Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has once again set the internet abuzz with his latest music video, Kufar, from his much-loved album Aura. The track features Bollywood beauty Manushi Chhillar, who adds charm and elegance to the vibrant visuals, perfectly matching Diljit’s energetic vibe. The song, sung by Diljit himself has lyrics by Raj Ranjodh and music composed by MixSingh, while Sean handled the mixing and mastering. With its catchy hook line and infectious rhythm, Kufar has quickly caught the attention of fans, who are already calling it a “total banger.” Punjab Floods: Diljit Dosanjh Chooses To Speak in Hindi, Asks Help for State After Recent Deluge (Watch Video)

Sharing a glimpse of the song on social media, Diljit left fans thrilled even before the full video dropped. Despite being just a sneak peek, it was enough to get the internet buzzing with excitement. Within hours, fans flooded the comments section with love and admiration for the singer. One fan gushed, “Obsessed!” while another commented, “Listening to the album on loop.” A third admirer wrote, “My king just casually dropping the drippiest song,” and another added, “Har baar kaise you manage to deliver the best... that’s our DD!” The comment section was filled with fire and heart emojis, with fans calling it “always worth the wait” and “vibes on the song.” Diljit Dosanjh Reveals Stories Behind Every Song in His New Album ‘AURA’; Says, ‘The Album’s Vibe Is Sexy’.

(Photo Credit: Instagram / @diljitdosanjh)

Kufar perfectly blends Diljit’s signature Punjabi swag with a modern musical flair. The upbeat number, paired with Manushi’s stunning screen presence, makes it a treat for both music and visual lovers. Meanwhile, on the film front, Diljit Dosanjh is gearing up for his next big project, Border 2, where he will be seen alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. The actor-singer was also in talks for No Entry 2 but both he and Varun have reportedly stepped back from the film. The makers are now searching for new leads, while Arjun Kapoor remains attached to the project.

