Rains in Mumbai has two sides. It's the best part of the year where you can witness the beauty of nature up close and on the other side, flooding gives a tough time to the citizens. Over the years, Mumbaikars have gotten used to these and have accustomed to live with both. So, people offering a helping hand to those stuck in rains is not new for the city, be it humans or animals. A video which was recently going viral shows a dog that can given shelter by a shopkeeper in Mumbai. During the heavy rains, the man decided to let the street dog rest inside his shop. As the video went viral, social media users praised the man's kind-heartedness and said we need more people like him. #MumbaiRains Trends Online With Pics, Videos and Funny Memes As Mumbaikars Wake Up To Thundering and Rainy Weather.

The video was shared on Instagram by Street Dogs of Bombay praising the small act of kindness by the man. The post reads, "This world is filled with cruel people, there are many who harm animals but such kind humans bring up a hope that still humanity exist! It further says, "Animals didn't choose living on the streets, but we can accept them and make them realize that yes they matter to us." Pet Dogs Become Essential Workers During Pandemic: Pooches Deliver Groceries, Food and Drinks to People and Help Maintain Social Distance (Watch Cute Videos)

Mumbai Man Offers Shelter to Street Dog During Heavy Rains:

He can be seen opening the shop's door and telling the canine to come inside. But, it hesitates in the beginning and does not move, however, eventually it comes inside to the dry place. At times when incidents of animal cruelty are on the rise, videos like these come as a respite showing humanity continues to exist.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2020 08:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).