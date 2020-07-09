The coronavirus pandemic has forced people to stay indoors, some isolating themselves, some others in quarantine. While in many places, the restrictions are easing out now, people still prefer to stay indoors especially the elderly as they are more prone to catching the deadly COVID-19. In the past few months, as we laud the efforts of all essential workers who are working hard in the time of crisis, did you know in some places, dogs have taken up the role of delivering groceries? Dog owners have trained their pooches to pick up stuff from shops and deliver them to people's homes. We look at some of these videos. Quarantine Time With Pets: From Happy Dog Spraining Tail From Excessive Wagging to Man Using Drone to Walk Dog, 5 Cutest Videos on Internet to Watch RN!

Eros From Colombia: Eight-year-old Labrador retriever Eros from Medellin, Colombia, US has been delivering packaged foods, fruits and veggies to customers. The people are of course delighted to have a pooch get them stuff and it also benefits them as they can maintain social distancing rather than going to the market. Eros remembers the people's houses because they reward him with treats after the deliveries.

Watch Video of Him Delivering Groceries:

Sundance Delivers Groceries to Neighbours in Colorado: A golden retriever named Sundance took up the role of essential helper to a 71-year-old neighbour in Colorado Springs. Renne Hellman has heart problems which make her susceptible to coronavirus, so her neighbour Karen Eveleth a pet owner decided to step in to help. Her pet Sundance helps by delivering food to the elderly neighbour. Talking about it, Eveleth told CNN, "He is a humble hero. When he hears something drops, he knows I've got to get that for mom because I have a bad back. He also gets the mail." Sundance is also spreading joy to Hellman by coming in and exchanging stuff between the two homes.

Watch Video of Sundance:

Soda Pup Delivers Wines in Maryland: Getting access to any kind of alcohol during the lockdown was a privilege. But owners of a winery in Maryland kept their customers doubly happy as they had their pet deliver it! Stone House Urban Winery in Hagerstown carries two bottles of wines in his backpack and delivers it to the customers waiting at the sidepath. "We’ve had people call in just specifically to have soda pup bring wine out to them. people who have never even been here before," pup's owner Yata told WJLA.

Watch Video of Dog Delivering Wines Here:

That's the cutest delivery system right? Imagine getting a knock at your door and having a happy wag a tail with your grocery stuff package. The pooches may not even know they are doing an essential service to so many people.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2020 12:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).