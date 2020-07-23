It has started as a good morning for many Mumbaikars who absolutely love the rains. As parts of the city saw moderate to heavy showers, people have woken up to pleasant weather this Thursday morning. And many cannot resist the charm of this weather, expressing this happiness on Twitter. #MumbaiRains has started to trend on Twitter with people sharing pictures, videos and also some funny memes. There was also a thundering at around 5 am in some parts of the city, so that became an alarm for many. People are tweeting about the rains in the city. Yesterday, we even saw Delhi Rains trending similarly.

In the last few days, there was mostly dry weather with sunshine over the city. The Indian Met Dept has predicted a rise in the rainfall intensity. Heavy rain in isolated places has been predicted around the entire Konkan coast, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. It also said that the city areas can expect cloudy conditions to drizzles of rain. This has been right of today morning as parts of the city have woken up to rain showers and thundering. Sharing pictures, videos to funny memes and jokes, #MumbaiRains is trending on Twitter. Monsoon 2020: From Lonavala Drives to Wading Through Waterlogged Streets, 5 Things Every Mumbaikar Will Miss in This Rainy Season.

Check Some Tweets on Mumbai Rains:

Low Visibility and Fog in Mumbai's Dadar

Rain Sound

Roads in Mumbai

Happy Start to The Day

When you open your eyes to this weather, you cannot possibly ask for anything more to make your mood happy...#mumbairains — Saba Karimi (@ConfuseForever) July 23, 2020

Scared by the Thunder

That was so sooo scary⚡bijli,it scared the hell out of me#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/zyM0Ypalb5 — Sanjana🦋💫 (@Be_urself_true) July 23, 2020

Thanos Was That You?

23yo me under my blanket awakened by Thor's Thunder playlist at 5 am. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/ru7LXDSmvQ — Aanchal (@aanchalbalse) July 23, 2020

Thunders in Mumbai

Haha!

I slept at 9:30pm after a tiring day& woke up fresh hearing the Thunders. Even sky has digestion issues during monsoons ugh! #Thunderstorms #MumbaiRains #MumbaiMonsoon #thursdaymorning #ThursdayThoughts — Abhishek Bhalerao (@Mumbaiactor1) July 23, 2020

So quite a few people have woken up because of the thundering this morning, are you among them too? Or did you not even realise that it was thundering. Depends on your location too. But it is a good start for the day for those who just love the rainy weather.

