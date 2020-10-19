The coronavirus crisis continues to reel in on us and day by day we hear of more cases across the country. People suffering from COVID-19 have to be isolated until the time of their treatment and it can get lonely in the hospitals to have no family or friends visiting. But a doctor in Assam named Dr Arup Senapati decided to cheer up the patients by putting on a nice groove session for everyone. Dr Senapati, an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college in Assam danced to popular song 'Ghungroo' from the film War to cheer up the patients in the COVID-19 ward. A video of his dance moves has been shared online and it is going viral. The video will definitely cheer you too on this Monday morning. Although this is not the first time we have seen doctors dancing to the beats and dealing with the stress in this crisis situation.

Dr Syed Faizan Ahmed who is also a Corona Warrior shared a video clip of his duty colleague Dr Arup Senapati. He wrote, "Meet my #COVID duty colleague Dr Arup Senapati an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam. Dancing infront of COVID patients to make them feel happy." The clip shows Dr Senapati effortlessly grooving to upbeat track 'Ghungroo' in a PPE Kit. The video is going viral with praises for him.

Check The Viral Video Here:

Meet my #COVID duty colleague Dr Arup Senapati an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam . Dancing infront of COVID patients to make them feel happy #COVID19 #Assam pic.twitter.com/rhviYPISwO — Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad (@drsfaizanahmad) October 18, 2020

The video has crossed over a lakh views with 12,000 plus likes and over 2,700 retweets. People have praised him for bringing smiles to the patients and at the same time beating the stress. People are loving his gesture. Check a few replies:

Keeping the Spirits High

Nice! In such gloomy times docs are finding ways to keep their spirit high..Commendable!! — Nirupama (@mailniru8) October 18, 2020

An Angel on The Floor

Angel on floor. Salute to all doctors and mediacl staff for there work. May almighty bless them with all the happiness. — faiz ahmad (@twittfaiz) October 18, 2020

Proud of Him

Really we are proud of all covid warriors who brings smile to covid patients families — Pragyan Rath (@PragyanRath4) October 19, 2020

Going The Extra Mile

So good to see going you someextr miles just to give bit happiness to a person in distress🙏🏻 — Ashoka Dutta (@ashoka_dutta07) October 18, 2020

This reminds us of similar videos of doctors dancing in these tough times to spread a cheer. Mumbai-based Dr Richa Negi had posted the video of her dancing in PPE Kit to the song Garmi a few months ago. Along with it she made a beautiful appeal to the people to stay indoors and help the doctors to fight this situation.

Here's Her Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa (@dr.richa.negi) on Jun 30, 2020 at 11:32pm PDT

Back in April, when the pandemic situation had spread a considerable fear among everyone, doctors across different Indian cities came together to beat the stress. A video of doctors happily dancing to Pharrell Williams hit song, ‘Happy' went viral online. From Agra to Kochi to Kolkata, the medical professionals across India, gleefully gave us all the hope to counter this situation.

Check Video of Doctors Dancing to Happy:

Song of hope from doctors across the country. Stay well, stay safe.. happy Sunday!😄👍🙏 pic.twitter.com/5PZv6B7C8X — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) April 26, 2020

Similar dance routine cheer up was seen in other countries as well. We hope these videos have made you feel a little better this Monday morning with a hope that we will get through this. A positive attitude is a must and these doctors are putting their best foot forward to ensure the same.

