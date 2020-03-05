Iran Doctors And Nurses Dance in Hospitals to Keep Up The Spirits During Coronavirus Outbreak (Watch Videos)
Coronavirus which began in China has spread across the world becoming a global pandemic. As the disease spread, different countries are facing varying challenges in fighting the flu. Medics are one of the most affected as they are expected to continually treat patients for long hours at a stretch. With little or no time for relaxing, they are resorting to various ways. Videos of Iranian health workers dancing inside the hospital to cope with the workload has gone viral on social media platforms. Videos being circulated on Twitter shows healthcare nurses and doctors dancing and singing wearing protective suits, facemasks, gloves and goggles. Coronavirus Outbreak: Ixigo Offers ‘No-Questions-Asked’ Full Refund on Booked Flights to Passengers of 10 Countries Worst-Hit by COVID-19.

The health workers can be seen showing off their dance move while laughing trying to forget their stress for some time. While it is delighting to see the medics sharing light moments in such situations, it is unfortunate that the virus has left so many hopeless across the globe. As the videos of them dancing went viral, people praised their efforts to maintain their calm and resort to happier ways. COVID-19 Outbreak FAQs: What is Coronavirus? How Many Have Died? How It Spreads and Other Top Questions Answered.

Doctors And Nurses Dance to Keep Their Spirits High in Iran:

Watch Another Video Here:

Medics Dance to Keep Stress at Bay!

Kurdish Dance by Health Workers Fighting Coronavirus:

Dancing With a Renewed Spirit:

Another Kurdish Dance Video:

Nurse Trying to Cheerup Affected Patients:

COVID-19 has infected more than 90,000 people globally and killed over 3,000. While most the cases have been in China recently, many were detected with symptoms of the deadly disease in Europe, the Middle East and The United States.

Iran has prohibited Friday prayers across all provincial capitals in a bid to contain the spread of the virus. Reportedly, a number off high ranking officials have been infected by the virus. The country's deputy health minister, Iraj Harirchi tested positive for the Coronavirus last week. A total of 23 members of the parliament are infected by the virus. On Monday, a member of Iran's advisory council, Mohammad Mirmohammadi, died after being diagnosed by the virus. Hadi Khosroshahi, a prominent cleric and former ambassador to the Vatican, also died last Thursday from the infection.