Iran Doctors And Nurses Dance in Hospitals to Keep Up The Spirits During Coronavirus Outbreak (Watch Videos)

Iran health workers dance to beat stress (Photo Credits: @NegarMortazavi Twitter)

Coronavirus which began in China has spread across the world becoming a global pandemic. As the disease spread, different countries are facing varying challenges in fighting the flu. Medics are one of the most affected as they are expected to continually treat patients for long hours at a stretch. With little or no time for relaxing, they are resorting to various ways. Videos of Iranian health workers dancing inside the hospital to cope with the workload has gone viral on social media platforms. Videos being circulated on Twitter shows healthcare nurses and doctors dancing and singing wearing protective suits, facemasks, gloves and goggles. Coronavirus Outbreak: Ixigo Offers ‘No-Questions-Asked’ Full Refund on Booked Flights to Passengers of 10 Countries Worst-Hit by COVID-19.

The health workers can be seen showing off their dance move while laughing trying to forget their stress for some time. While it is delighting to see the medics sharing light moments in such situations, it is unfortunate that the virus has left so many hopeless across the globe. As the videos of them dancing went viral, people praised their efforts to maintain their calm and resort to happier ways. COVID-19 Outbreak FAQs: What is Coronavirus? How Many Have Died? How It Spreads and Other Top Questions Answered.

Doctors, nurses and health workers in #Iran are risking their lives to fight #Coronavirus in a shortage of resources and equipment, but they are not losing their spirit. pic.twitter.com/LschWEQX2J — Negar Mortazavi نگار مرتضوی (@NegarMortazavi) March 4, 2020

Another dance video from the frontline of the fight against #Coronavirus in Iran. Every day a new video comes out and energizes and inspires people to keep fighting. pic.twitter.com/LlpOSlMTyG — Negar Mortazavi نگار مرتضوی (@NegarMortazavi) March 4, 2020

Another dance video from health workers at a hospital in #Iran in full gear fighting the #Coronavirus with high spirits. This has turned into a challenge and new videos keep coming... (thread) pic.twitter.com/xKGG7zPuEz — Negar Mortazavi نگار مرتضوی (@NegarMortazavi) March 4, 2020

Here is a Kurdish dance of health workers fighting #Coronavirus at a hospital in #Iran. (sound on 🎶) pic.twitter.com/Sj3BJeqnQH — Negar Mortazavi نگار مرتضوی (@NegarMortazavi) March 4, 2020

Dance video of another health worker fighting #Coronavirus at a hospital in #Iran. Fight the virus with the Iranian spirit. (thread) pic.twitter.com/n5wJSAIAnf — Negar Mortazavi نگار مرتضوی (@NegarMortazavi) March 4, 2020

Another Kurdish dance at a hospital in #Iran with doctors and health workers fighting the #CoronaVirus putting their own lives in grave danger. pic.twitter.com/ZOGe7ZsHHH — Negar Mortazavi نگار مرتضوی (@NegarMortazavi) March 4, 2020

Despite all the heartbreaking news from #Iran about the coronavirus oubreak, there are scenes of hope. This nurse is helping lift the spirits of her patients. 👏👏👏#Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/9jroLkXhdj — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) March 3, 2020

COVID-19 has infected more than 90,000 people globally and killed over 3,000. While most the cases have been in China recently, many were detected with symptoms of the deadly disease in Europe, the Middle East and The United States.

Iran has prohibited Friday prayers across all provincial capitals in a bid to contain the spread of the virus. Reportedly, a number off high ranking officials have been infected by the virus. The country's deputy health minister, Iraj Harirchi tested positive for the Coronavirus last week. A total of 23 members of the parliament are infected by the virus. On Monday, a member of Iran's advisory council, Mohammad Mirmohammadi, died after being diagnosed by the virus. Hadi Khosroshahi, a prominent cleric and former ambassador to the Vatican, also died last Thursday from the infection.