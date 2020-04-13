Pakistani Doctors Dance Inside Hospital to Boost Morale of Patients Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Gautam Gambhir Shares Video

Gautam Gambhir shares video of Pakistani doctors dancing to boost patients' morale amid coronavirus outbreak (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, April 13: A video of doctors at a Pakistan hospital dancing to boost the morale of patients and themselves is going viral on social media platforms. The viral video of Pakistani doctors dancing on a popular song Chitta Chola has also been shared by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Gautam Gambhir. Sharing the video on Twitter with hashtag #nayapakistan, Gautam Gambhir wrote: "Corona, wherever you are, listen to Chitta Chola." TikTok Doctor is Going Viral For Spreading Smiles in Tough Times, Know Everything About Dr Jason Campbell.

Healthcare workers around the world have been in the frontline in the global fight against the coronavirus outbreak. There have been numerous incidents when doctors and nurses sang a song or shook legs to lift the spirit of coronavirus-affected patients. A doctor from Oregon, Jason Campbell, is sharing videos of him dancing on TikTok app in a bid to spread smile and positivity. Dr Jason Campbell is now known as "TikTok doctor". Iranian Doctors And Nurses Dance in Hospitals to Keep Up The Spirits During Coronavirus Outbreak (Watch Videos).

Gautam Gambhir Shares Video of Pakistani Doctors Dancing Inside Hospital:

Dr Campbell's videos have gone viral and he's even got celebrity fans such as Janet Jackson and Hugh Jackman. In his videos, Dr Campbell, along with his co-workers, dances and tries to spread positivity during these distressing times. The global death toll due to coronavirus has increased to 114,245 on Monday morning, while the overall number of confirmed cases stood at 1,850,527, according to data compiled by the Washington-based Johns Hopkins University.

Although the pandemic originated in China last December, the US now accounts for highest number of cases and deaths in the world at 557,571 and 22,108, respectively, revealed the data by the university's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE). Pakistan has reported over 5000 COVID-19 cases with nearly half of the cases being reported from Punjab province alone.