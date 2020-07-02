National Doctors' Day 2020 was celebrated yesterday. And at this point when the world is braving a pandemic, doctors are the real heroes who are leading as the frontline warriors in this crisis situation. And as much as it may feel helpless at times, doctors have to stay positive for their patients. Reflecting the same attitude is Mumbai's Dr Richa Negi who took to groove on Bollywood song Garmi! Dr. Negi posted a video of her effortless dancing on this song that stars Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi, and her moves have impressed the actors. What's impressive is her donning a PPE kit and dancing just as well. Video of her dance is going viral and people are loving her motivation.

Dr Richa Negi posted the video of her dance and made a beautiful appeal to the people to stay indoors and help the doctors. She mentioned in her caption, that doctors cannot let any negativity come their way. She wrote, "If We Can Stay Positive Through Risking Our Lives, Y’all Can Be A Lil Positive Too About This Extended Lockdown.!" And also added that the song Garmi matches the vibe of what every doctor feels once they wear the PPE Kit! TikTok Doctor is Going Viral For Spreading Smiles in Tough Times, Know Everything About Dr Jason Campbell Who Has Impressed Hugh Jackman Among Many With His Dance Moves (Watch Videos).

Check The Viral Video of Doctor Dancing on Garmi Song:

Isn't she amazing? Her moves are also so well-coordinated and the comments section is filled with praises for her. Not to miss, Varun Dhawan also left a heart and fire emoji on her video. Nora Fatehi who has grooved in the original song shared it on her Instagram story and wished, "Happy Doctors Day" to everyone.

Instances like these definitely pass on the positivity in such hard times. This video also reminds us of a video that went viral a few months ago of doctors across the country dancing to the song 'Happy by Pharell Williams.' It passes on a collective feeling of happiness and even makes us feel good.

