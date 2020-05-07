Assam Police Celebrate Elderly Man's Birthday Amid Lockdown; Other Such Instances When Police Personnel Have Taken Roles of Family Members to Ring in Birthdays (Watch Viral Videos)

Police celebrating birthdays (Photo Credits: Video Grab, Twitter)

Almost months have gone in lockdown as Coronavirus spread continues in the country. While doctors, patients, medical workers continue to work hard, police officials are also working overtime to ensure the lockdown measures are being followed by everyone. And while at their job of being the tough taskmasters, there are instances when police have celebrated birthdays of people amidst lockdown. A video of Assam police celebrating an elderly man's birthday is going viral and making everyone emotional. And it reminds us of other such instances, where police have brought in birthday celebrations right from kids to elders. Good Samaritans Are Helping Senior Citizens, Support Staff, Needy & Strays During Coronavirus Lockdown In India.

78-year-old man, a resident of Nagaon, Assam was surprised to see police at his door on his birthday on May 4. Because of the lockdown, his family members were unable to reach him. That is when the Assam police took the role of family and paid a visit to this elderly man's home. They held out placards that read. "I am your daughter," "I am your son." They brought along with sweets with him and his day couldn't get any sweeter. A video of the police's gesture has been shared online and going viral. Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar Makes Baby's Birthday Special on Request of Parents Living in US Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

A beautiful and moving surprise! When @nagaonpolice knocked the door of Shri KP Agarwal to wish him on his 78th Birthday, as his family members were not around due to the #Lockdown. May today & all of your days be amazing. Happy Birthday!! #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/qVmNmIjzeF — Assam Police (@assampolice) May 4, 2020

In another incidence, the Delhi police also celebrated the birthday of an elderly man. Parveen Monga, a resident near Rajouri Garden in Delhi turned 65. To mark his birthday, the police officials came with a cake and also a basket of fruits as a gift. Monga then cut the cake just outside his house gate while the policemen cheered with a birthday song for him. He distributed the cake to all the police officials.

Delhi police had previously won hearts when they celebrated the birthday of a 4-year-old daughter of a labourer amid the lockdown. The police staff of Fatherpuri Beri made the little girl wear a party hat and celebrated her birthday at the community kitchen. Pictures from this celebration had filled the hearts of Twitterati.

Today on birthday of a 4-yr-old girl, the daughter of a labourer,a cake was arranged by staff of Police Station Fatehpuri Beri&her birthday was celebrated with her friends in community kitchen at the labour camp there. The girl is a resident of Chandan Hulla village: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/Y1KhZ6UUXq — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

The Panchkula Police made the birthday of a senior citizen, Karan Puri extremely special for him. They brought in a cake for him, made him wear a party hat and celebrated his day as he turned a year older. Puri was staying alone but the police ensured he had someone to celebrate his birthday with.

Interactions with Police is always emotional - be it fear, anger , anxiety or gratitude. But I have never seen such overwhelming emotional burst . See how #PanchkulaPolice made the best birthday ever this senior citizen who is staying all alone. Respect @CP_PANCHKULA pic.twitter.com/VP0oVJ2Rvf — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) April 28, 2020

These instances are indeed heartwarming and will take away your blues from these gloomy days. There are just so many emotions attached to these celebrations. For someone who maybe already feeling low about not getting to celebrate their birthdays in lockdown, the police have stepped up to ring in with a cake and act like family members. A big salute and gratitude to all of them!