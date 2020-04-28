Senior Citizen Bursts into Tears of Joy as Panchkula Police Surprises Him with a Birthday Cake amid Lockdown! Heart-Melting Video Goes Viral

Senior citizen's birthday celebrated amid lockdown by Panchkula Police (Photo Credits: Twitter)

With the whole country is under lockdown, birthdays celebrations have taken a backseat, especially for the senior citizens who are being asked to take extra care for being more susceptible to COVID-19. However, the Indian police force has your back! In a viral video, Panchkula police officers took it upon themselves to make the birthday of a senior citizen, Karan Puri extremely special for him. The heart-melting video is a rollercoaster ride of emotions felt by a senior resident of Panchkula, who initially is confused, as to why he has the police at his gates but later laughs out tears of joy as he sees them signing happy birthday for him! The man takes a while to let it sink in and wipes off his tears when he sees the sweet gesture by the police officers. From Punjab to the US, Viral Videos of Police Officers Brightening Kids' Birthdays amid Lockdown Melt Hearts on Social Media!

The police can be heard saying in the video, "Hum bhi apki family hain" which means, "we are your family too" and then the man goes ahead to the cut his special birthday cake. The man is also given a birthday cap to wear and the whole video will steal your quarantine blues in a jiffy! Pankaj Nain, IPS Officer Haryana Cadre who goes by @ipspankajnain on Twitter, shared the beautiful video on the social media platform with the caption, "Interactions with Police is always emotional - be it fear, anger, anxiety or gratitude. But I have never seen such overwhelming emotional burst. See how #PanchkulaPolice made the best birthday ever this senior citizen who is staying all alone."

Watch Video:

Interactions with Police is always emotional - be it fear, anger , anxiety or gratitude. But I have never seen such overwhelming emotional burst . See how #PanchkulaPolice made the best birthday ever this senior citizen who is staying all alone. Respect @CP_PANCHKULA pic.twitter.com/VP0oVJ2Rvf — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) April 28, 2020

Kudos to Panchkula police for this amazing deed that made a senior citizen's day! It is indeed a tough time that we are all going through, but that doesn't mean that we cannot live the small moments of happiness! While ringing in the new years 2020, none of us thought that we will be sitting in our houses for weeks in fear of a pandemic, but here we are. Our front line heroes are doing their best to both protect and comfort us. Along with protecting us and spreading awareness about coronavirus in creative ways, Indian police has also shown that we must not stop living our lives.

Also, this is not a one-off case, a couple of weeks ago, the staff of Delhi's Fatherpuri Beri ensured a 4-year-old daughter of a labourer celebrated her birthday despite the lockdown. You know how special birthdays are for kids. They arranged for a cake and celebrated her birthday with some of her friends in the community kitchen at a labour camp. And the video will win your heart all over again. In another such heart-warming video, the Punjab police planned to surprise a little boy with cake and collectively sang "happy birthday" for the little one. A bunch of Punjab police officers went at the doorsteps of the little boy's house who turned one that day and as the little one came out with his father, the police officers handed over cake while the rest of the police officers began to sing Happy birthday for the kid.