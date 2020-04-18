Delhi Police Celebrates Birthday of 4-Year-Old Labourer's Daughter by Arranging a Cake Amid Lockdown, Heartwarming Gesture is Giving Netizens All The Feels (View Pic)

Police celebrates birthday of little girl (Photo Credits: ANI)

Having your birthday in quarantine can be pretty upsetting as you cannot meet your friends and go out. But people around the world are ensuring they make their children feel special, and police personnel are playing an important role here. The staff of Delhi's Fatherpuri Beri ensured a 4-year-old daughter of a labourer celebrated her birthday despite the quarantine. They arranged for a cake and celebrated her birthday with some of her friends in the community kitchen at a labour camp there. Picture of the little one wearing a party hat and holding a piece of cake is going viral on social media. Delhi Police's heartwarming gesture is indeed winning hearts on the internet. Birthday During Quarantine? From Toilet Paper Cakes to Drive-by Parties, Here's How People Are Celebrating Birthdays While Social Distancing (Watch Viral Videos and Pics).

The labourers and migrant workers are among the worst hit by the lockdown situation in the country. To ensure they are safe, labour camps and centres have been set up in different regions in the country. In one such camp from Delhi's Fatherpuri Beri, a girl from Chandan Hulla village turned 4 today. To ensure that she marked her birthday, the police staff stepped in. They arranged for a cake for her and had some of her friends along with. ANI tweeted a picture of this gesture, which shows the little girl wearing a party hat, and eating a piece of cake. The picture is giving all the feels and netizens are loving the gesture.

Check The Pic of Girl's Birthday Celebrated by Police:

Today on birthday of a 4-yr-old girl, the daughter of a labourer,a cake was arranged by staff of Police Station Fatehpuri Beri&her birthday was celebrated with her friends in community kitchen at the labour camp there. The girl is a resident of Chandan Hulla village: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/Y1KhZ6UUXq — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

The picture is going viral and netizens are applauding for the Delhi police, thanking them for this beautiful gesture. Check some reactions here.

It is so sweet. This also reminds us of another gesture by the police to ring in a child's birthday. The Punjab police also celebrated a little boy's birthday by planning a surprise cake for him. They got him a cake and collectively everyone sang happy birthday for him. Both these kids would surely remember their birthdays. It is amazing how the police are vigilantly keeping a watch on the lockdown guidelines and also doing their best so that some kids do not feel sad on their birthdays. We too salute to all these heroes who are doing their best to fight the crisis.