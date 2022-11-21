The launch of any big sporting event brings with it an array of predictions and favourites. And as FIFA World Cup 2022 began, the internet is already full of discussions on favourite teams in FIFA 2022, winners of the 22nd FIFA World Cup and FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finalists. A popular future-telling prophet, who is dubbed to be the “Living Nostradamus” has given his FIFA World Cup 2022 Predictions. Athos Salomé, the man who claims to have predicted Covid-19, the invasion of Ukraine and the passing of the Queen, has named five sides that have a chance of reaching the final and the two that will actually get there. Here’s what we know about the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 winner predictions so far. FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table Updated Live.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Favourite Five

According to Athos Salomé, there are five teams that are bound to outperform among the 32 who are currently playing at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. In an interview with a reputed media daily, Salome named Argentina, Brazil, Belgium, France and England as the five teams with the most chances of entering the FIFA 2022 Finals. Qatar 0-2 Ecuador, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Highlights: Enner Valencia Stars in Ecuador’s Winning Start.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Winner Prediction

While Athos did delve into the predictions and hints made in the popular English TV Series The Simpsons, he said that his predictions actually differ from that of the show. The Simpsons have been known to have old episodes that capture current affairs to an eerily similar level. From the presidency of The Simpsons to various other important events, The Simpsons has rightly depicted the future far too many times. And according to a 2011 episode of the show, Brazil wins the FIFA 2022 World Cup. However, Athos said that his top two for the finals do not include Brazil. According to the Living Nostradamus, the FIFA World Cup finals this year will be between Argentina and France.

FIFA 2022 marks the first year that this crucial football world cup has been played in an Arab or Middle-eastern country. The games were kickstarted in Qatar on November 20 and will go on till December 18, the day of the final match. Played across various places in Qatar, FIFA 2022 is the first to be played in the winter, instead of the usual FIFA Schedule of May, June, and July.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2022 11:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).